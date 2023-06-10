Liverpool would be selling Fabio Carvalho 'at his lowest point' if they sanction a permanent departure from Anfield this summer, RedmenTV presenter Ste Hoare has told GIVEMESPORT.

Reds chief Jurgen Klopp will be handed the opportunity to freshen up his squad when the transfer window officially opens for business.

Liverpool transfer news - Fabio Carvalho

According to The Athletic, senior Liverpool figures remain adamant that Carvalho is not for sale after attracting widespread interest.

The report suggests the Portugal under-21 international is only available on loan and a number of temporary proposals have already been put forward by Premier League rivals, with a move back to Fulham being a potential option.

Although Liverpool are insistent that Carvalho will not be offloaded on a permanent basis, Hoare recently told GIVEMESPORT that it would not come as a surprise if the Reds' stance were to change.

Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig are refusing to give up in their pursuit of the winger and are preparing a second bid after failing with an opening offer worth £10million.

Burnley, who are preparing to return to the top flight after clinching the Championship title, are also keeping tabs on Carvalho's situation.

What has Ste Hoare said about Carvalho?

Hoare is aware that Liverpool would prefer to send Carvalho out on loan instead of allowing the former Fulham man to walk away on a permanent basis.

The RedmenTV presenter believes Klopp would be making a huge mistake if he accepts an offer as the Merseyside giants stand to make more money in the future.

Hoare told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Liverpool wouldn't accept anything below £20million for him, to be honest. I think their preference would be to loan him out and then see if he develops to be a Liverpool player or a player you can get more money for.

"Selling him now would almost be like selling him at his lowest point. Contract-wise, maybe not, but he hasn't done anything to prove how much he is worth."

Should Liverpool send Carvalho out on loan?

Sofascore data highlights that Carvalho is up to the challenge of Premier League football as, on average, he found the back of the net every 178 minutes during the 2022/23 campaign.

The problem is that he has failed to nail down a regular starting spot since heading to Anfield in a deal worth £5million plus add-ons last year.

Carvalho has been restricted to just eight minutes of Premier League action since November, so a change of scenery could be beneficial for his career.

But the 20-year-old is clearly a threat in the final third of the pitch as he recorded 20 goal contributions in 44 appearances while on Fulham's books.

Liverpool should allow Carvalho, whose £40,000-per-week contract still has four years to run, to head out on loan instead of cashing in on him.