Liverpool are on course to battle with a host of Premier League rivals for the acquisition of Newcastle United star Alexander Isak after boss Arne Slot has turned his attentions towards bringing in additional firepower when the summer transfer window opens for business, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Federico Chiesa has been the only outfield signing since the Dutch tactician succeeded Jurgen Klopp in the hot-seat last year, with the winger completing a £12.5million switch from Juventus, the Reds are edging closer to being crowned champions after increasing the gap between themselves and second-placed Arsenal this week.

Slot is already poised to strengthen his goalkeeping options ahead of next term, thanks to wrapping up a deal worth up to £29million for Giorgi Mamardashvili when in negotiations with Valencia in August, but he is eager to recruit a new first-choice frontman to make his side even more formidable in the final third of the pitch.

Reds On Course to be in Running to Land Isak

Sweden international on radar as potential big-money addition

Liverpool are very likely to be in the mix to sign Isak in the summer, according to GMS sources, after not being deterred in their pursuit despite Carabao Cup final opponents Newcastle remaining unwilling to entertain the possibility of sanctioning a switch for less than £120million.

The Magpies are in a strong negotiating position ahead of the transfer window reopening, thanks to their striker still having just shy of three-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £120,000-per-week at St James' Park, but the Reds are among a host of admirers still keeping tabs on his situation.

GMS sources have been informed that Liverpool are eyeing the statement signing of Isak, having seen him fire Newcastle into contention for Champions League qualification, and Slot has been handed a significant boost as Arsenal are beginning to fear that he may be out of their reach.

The Reds will be increasingly optimistic of being able to acquire the Sweden international, who has been on Tyneside since completing a club-record switch worth £63million from Real Sociedad in August 2022, as he has refused to commit his long-term future to his current employers by penning a new deal.

Chelsea could prove to be among Liverpool's biggest competitors to land Isak, GMS sources have learned, as the west Londoners are also expected to enter the frame to conclude negotiations as head coach Enzo Maresca goes in search of securing an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander Isak has been averaging a Premier League goal every 104 minutes this season

Isak Desperate for Champions League Return

Marksman eager to compete in European competition next term

GMS sources have been told that Liverpool's hopes of recruiting Isak will improve if Newcastle miss out on bagging Champions League qualification as their transfer target is hugely ambitious and remains desperate to compete in Europe's elite club competition next season.

There are ongoing doubts over whether Darwin Nunez will remain at Anfield beyond the summer transfer window, with Atletico Madrid being among the sides showing interest, and that has resulted in Slot and influential figures behind the scenes being tempted to swoop for the Magpies' 25-year-old fans' favourite.

Isak is almost certain to stay at Newcastle if they clinch a spot in the Champions League, GMS sources understand, but his head could be turned if they fall short and Liverpool would look to break any potential fee into more manageable chunks over a number of years if they are given indications that a move may be on the cards.

Related Richards Keys Named His Bold All-Time Greatest Liverpool 11 Richard Keys made some huge calls when naming his all-time Liverpool XI - and made a huge claim about Mohamed Salah.

Slot is not only looking to improve his options in the attacking third of the pitch as GMS sources recently revealed that the Merseyside heavyweights are expected to attempt to sign Antonee Robinson after including the Fulham left-back on a shortlist of potential arrivals when making plans for next term.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 28/02/2025

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox