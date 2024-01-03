Highlights Fabio Carvalho has attracted interest from multiple clubs despite returning to Liverpool after enduring a disappointing loan spell with RB Leipzig.

The Reds are refusing to rush into a decision over the Portugal under-21 international's future as they are keen to gain assurances over game time.

Transfer insider Dean Jones understands that Liverpool are holding internal discussions with Carvalho over his next move.

Liverpool star Fabio Carvalho has up to 'five clubs knocking on the door' for his services after returning to Anfield earlier this week, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT what will be discussed in internal talks involving boss Jurgen Klopp.

Although the 21-year-old joined RB Leipzig on a season-long loan during the summer, with the promise of regular action being a key factor in his decision to head to the Bundesliga, he has been recalled by the Reds due to a lack of game time.

Carvalho was restricted to just 360 minutes on the pitch during his curtailed spell at Red Bull Arena, and he is poised to embark on a fresh challenge before the winter window slams shut on February 1 as he aims to shake off his frustrations in Germany.

Reds mulling over Carvalho decision

Liverpool will not be rushed into making a decision on Carvalho's immediate future despite numerous suitors queuing up to secure his signature, according to the Liverpool Echo, with Wolverhampton Wanderers keen to offer Premier League action.

The report suggests the Reds will only sanction another loan move for the Portugal under-21 international, who still has three-and-a-half years remaining on his £40,000-per-week contract, if assurances are given over game time after he was starved of opportunities at Leipzig.

Fabio Carvalho's Liverpool career in numbers Appearances 21 Goals 3 Assists 0 Yellow cards 0 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 3/1/2024

It is understood that Leicester City are keen to win the race for Carvalho as they aim to boost their chances of remaining in pole position for the Championship title, and their position at the top of the table makes them an attractive proposition, but they are facing competition from fellow promotion chasers Southampton.

Both sides could be frustrated in their attempts to acquire the winger as it has emerged that he is open to sealing a return to Fulham after the Cottagers showed interest ahead of the winter transfer window opening for business.

Serie A heavyweights AC Milan and Premier League strugglers Burnley have also been mooted as potential destinations after they began keeping tabs on his situation when it became clear that an early return to Liverpool was on the cards.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds may consider sanctioning Carvalho's permanent departure as the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota are ahead of him in the pecking order.

Jones understands that Carvalho is not short of admirers despite struggling to make his mark at Leipzig, but Liverpool have entered discussions with the wide-man in a bid to reach an agreement on what would be their best option for the remainder of the campaign.

The respected journalist is aware that the former Fulham man is desperate to discover how he can work his way into the forefront of Klopp's plans for next season during the internal talks, and Salah bringing the curtain down on his Reds career could be to his benefit.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I'm told there are already four or five clubs knocking on the door, and more are expected to do so in the next week or so. "Liverpool are having conversations with Carvalho about exactly what they are looking to get out of the rest of this season and, beyond that, what the plan will be longer-term. "Carvalho wants to hear how he will get into the Liverpool picture because he wants to be in that squad for next season. "You hear about how they might build the squad long-term. If Mohamed Salah ends up leaving, that could open up space within the Liverpool set-up."

Klopp eager to land Mbappe

Liverpool have set their sights on landing Kylian Mbappe when his Paris Saint-Germain deal expires in the summer, according to French media outlet Le Parisien, and he is open to heading to Anfield despite also being wanted by La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The report suggests the Reds could start attempting to make inroads as the attacker is already able to pen a pre-contract agreement with a club outside France after entering the final six months of his deal, which allows him to pocket close to £1.2million-per-week, but his current employers are still hopeful of agreeing fresh terms.

It is understood that Liverpool would have to hold discussions with commercial sponsors over potentially contributing to the outlay if they want to have any chance of stumping up the salary Mbappe would be seeking, while there would also be fears of creating disharmony within the dressing room if they break their wage structure.

Although reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Merseyside outfit do not have the funds to sign the World Cup-winning France international and there is an acceptance that Real Madrid are in the driving seat, doubts are emerging over whether he will head to the Bernabeu.

That is because Los Blancos have set Mbappe a deadline of mid-January to decide whether he wants to head to the Spanish capital, having previously been frustrated in their attempts to rubber-stamp a deal, but he is still keeping his cards close to his chest at this stage.