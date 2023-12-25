Highlights Fabio Carvalho is in line to have his RB Leipzig loan cut short as Liverpool are unhappy with his lack of game time.

The Portugal under-21 international is open to sealing a return to Fulham, while AC Milan and Burnley are also waiting in the wings.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Carvalho will struggle to get his Liverpool career off the ground after failing to make a telling impact in Germany.

Liverpool star Fabio Carvalho is facing up to a 'difficult' task to prove he deserves a long-term future at Anfield, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why the winger has failed to meet expectations on Merseyside.

The Reds agreed a deal worth £5million plus add-ons when they signed the Portugal under-21 international from Fulham in May 2022, having retained their interest after missing out on acquiring his services a matter of months earlier, but he has struggled to make an impact under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage.

Although Carvalho was sent out on loan to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig during the summer transfer window, there is growing speculation that he could return from Germany ahead of schedule after being starved of regular game time at Red Bull Arena.

Carvalho willing to head back to familiar surroundings

Carvalho is open to sealing a return to Fulham if his temporary spell with Leipzig is cut short, according to the Mirror, after the Cottagers have shown interest ahead of the January transfer window opening for business.

The report suggests Liverpool are keen to arrange another loan for the 21-year-old as they are unhappy with the fact he has only been handed 360 minutes of action since arriving at Red Bull Arena, but the Bundesliga outfit are maintaining that he is part of their plans for the second half of the campaign.

Carvalho's lack of opportunities to impress in his current surroundings comes despite Leipzig battling to acquire his services during the summer, having also failed in their attempts to reach a permanent agreement with a £10million which was dismissed as derisory by his parent club.

Fabio Carvalho's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Fulham 44 12 8 6 0 Liverpool 21 3 0 0 0 RB Leipzig 15 0 0 0 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 21/12/2023

It is understood that Liverpool have reacted to the wide-man's lengthy spells on the bench by opening discussions with Leipzig over bringing his season-long loan to a premature end as they feel remaining in Germany could hamper his development.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds may consider sanctioning Carvalho's permanent departure as the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota are ahead of him in the pecking order.

But Liverpool are in a strong negotiating position if any suitors look to offer an escape route out of Anfield as his £40,000-per-week contract still has more than three-and-a-half years to run, making it difficult for interested parties.

It is understood that Serie A heavyweights AC Milan and Premier League strugglers Burnley are potential destinations for Carvalho if he returns from Leipzig ahead of schedule and another loan spell is sanctioned by Klopp in the coming weeks.

Despite showing plenty of promise at Fulham, Jones believes Carvalho is facing an uphill battle to reignite his Liverpool career after struggling to make a telling impact during his short spell with Leipzig.

The respected journalist feels the Torres Vedras-born playmaker is being made to pay for making the leap from Craven Cottage to Anfield too early, with a stepping stone potentially being the best option as he looked to break into the forefront of Klopp's plans.

When asked whether Carvalho has a long-term future at Liverpool, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think it will be difficult. Carvalho was looking for too much too soon, and I always felt that he made the move from Fulham too quickly. "He burst onto the scene in the Championship and was brilliant. There were obvious signs that he would become a player that is capable of playing in the Premier League and Champions League. "But I also felt that he needed a step in between - even if it was to go out and then go back on loan somewhere within England - where he could continue to grow. It just hasn't worked out so far for him."

Liverpool facing battle to retain Salah

The Saudi Pro League's interest in Mohamed Salah is refusing to go away and they will make renewed attempts to land him next summer, according to MailOnline, as the division has pinpointed Liverpool's talisman as their main target ahead of the next phase of its expansion.

The report suggests a more strategic effort to tempt the Egypt international, who has scored more than 200 goals for the Reds, is being planned over the coming months after Al-Ittihad were unable to prise him away from Merseyside a matter of months ago.

Liverpool were unwilling to sanction Salah's exit despite having their resolve tested by a £150million bid from Al-Ittihad during the closing stages of last summer's transfer window, but suitors may be sensing an opportunity to pounce.

That is because the winger is preparing to enter the final 18 months of his £350,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, and the Reds will be aware that his value will continue to decrease as he nears the end of his deal.

Saudi Pro League chiefs were willing to put as much as £200million on the table as they looked to lure Salah away from Liverpool earlier this year, but senior executives in the Gulf state admitted defeat as his current employers were refusing to budge as the deadline neared.