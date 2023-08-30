Liverpool are insistent that Mohamed Salah is 'not for sale and they don't want to negotiate' after a key decision has been made at Anfield, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Reds' squad has been given a makeover during the summer window, having recouped more than £50million from departures, boss Jurgen Klopp is eager to hold onto his talisman beyond the fast-approaching deadline.

Liverpool transfer news - Mohamed Salah

According to CBS Sports, Al-Ittihad are preparing to test Liverpool's resolve by launching a bid worth close to £129million after identifying Salah as their top priority ahead of the Saudi Pro League's window slamming shut on September 20.

The report suggests the Egypt international, who has got his name on the scoresheet 187 times since linking up with the Merseyside giants, would surpass Neymar as the most expensive signing in the division's history if the Reds accept the forthcoming proposal.

But Liverpool have maintained that Salah is not for sale, while agent Ramy Abbas has dismissed the possibility of his client moving onto pastures new and becoming the latest Premier League star to take advantage of the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia.

Alex Crook, the talkSPORT reporter, recently told GIVEMESPORT that Klopp would be facing a 'nightmare' situation if the winger is allowed to join Al-Ittihad, where he would link-up with former teammate Fabinho following his £40million switch from Anfield last month.

Salah has entered the final two years of his £350,000-per-week contract at Liverpool, and he would stand to secure a significant pay rise by rubber-stamping a move to the reigning Saudi Pro League champions.

That is because Al-Ittihad are willing to hand the 31-year-old a salary package worth close to £1.5million-per-week, which would make him one of the best-paid players in the world.

Liverpool summer signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboszlai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Salah?

Romano understands that Liverpool have maintained that Salah will not be allowed to embark on a fresh challenge before the transfer window closes.

The Italian journalist is aware that the Reds are refusing to countenance a switch as Friday's 11pm deadline means they have little time to source a replacement.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Of course, there has been a lot of talk, but Liverpool are insisting on their position. The player is not for sale and they don't want to negotiate.

"Liverpool keep stating that in private, as they did in public with Jurgen Klopp. They want to keep Mo Salah at the club.

"Also, it would be difficult to replace Mo Salah in two or three days in the transfer market, so that's the position of the club."

What next for Liverpool?

Nat Phillips could head through the exit door in the coming days as, according to The Athletic, Middlesbrough are among a number of clubs who are keen to secure his services on a loan deal.

The report suggests the Reds have been willing to sanction a temporary or permanent departure for the 26-year-old, who is desperate to increase his game time after being restricted to just five appearances last season.

It emerged earlier in the window that Leeds United had reached an agreement with Phillips over personal terms as they eye an immediate return to the Premier League, but a switch to Elland Road failed to come to fruition.

The central defender has entered the final two years of his £65,000-per-week contract, meaning it is an ideal time for Liverpool to cash in if Klopp cannot envisage him breaking into the forefont of his plans.