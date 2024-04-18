Highlights Liverpool are keen on Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio, who they have scouted for "a long time" at Anfield.

The Reds could look to bolster their backline during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Inacio's release clause is worth €60m (£51m) but recent reports have claimed the centre-back could be signed for less.

Liverpool are keen on signing Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio during the 2024 summer window, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively tells GIVEMESPORT that the Anfield outfit have scouted the defender for "a long time".

The Reds are preparing for a transitional few months with head coach Jurgen Klopp set to leave his role as head coach at the end of the 2023/24 season, after over eight years in charge.

Liverpool could look to bolster their defensive ranks heading into the summer and have been linked with several centre-back targets since the closure of the winter market. Inacio has established himself as one of European football's most coveted prospects.

Liverpool linked with move for Inacio

Liverpool have long been linked with a move for Inacio, with journalist Pedro Almeida revealing in December 2023 that the Premier League giants were willing to pay his €60m (£51m) release clause ahead of the 2024 winter transfer market. The centre-back would end up remaining at Sporting beyond the window's closure in February, but will be one of the hottest prospects on the market come the summer.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Liverpool could sign Inacio for just £40m this summer, who has become a favourite of Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim, who has been linked with the soon-to-be vacant hot seat at Anfield. Sources have confirmed that the Lisbon-based giants are resigned to losing the 22-year-old in the near future, with Liverpool and Manchester United linked.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Inacio ranks second out of Sporting's Liga Portugal squad for clearances per game (2.8) across the 2023/24 season.

In December 2023, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are scouting Inacio, with the six-time European Cup winners looking to bolster their options in the heart of defence. Current option Virgil van Dijk is advancing in years, whilst Joel Matip's contract is set to expire this summer.

Goncalo Inacio - stats vs 2023/24 Sporting CP Liga Portugal squad Output Squad rank Aerial duels won per game 1.7 3rd Tackles per game 1.4 5th Interceptions per game 0.9 2nd Clearances per game 2 2nd Blocks per game 0.5 2nd

Fabrizio Romano - Liverpool will 'definitely be scouting' Inacio

Romano feels that Liverpool will "definitely be scouting" Inacio, dubbed as "brilliant" by Ruben Amorim, having followed him for "about three or four years" at Anfield. The transfer expert feels the defender is "one of the best left-footed centre-backs on the market". Asked if Amorim's potential arrival at Liverpool could influence the signing of Inacio, Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT:

“Yeah, of course. Sporting have many quality players. I think Goncalo Inacio has been linked with a Liverpool move for about three or four years. So, he's a player that they'll definitely be scouting. Liverpool know that finding left-footed centre-backs on the market is not easy. This is why Inacio is appreciated. He’s one of the best left-footed centre-backs on the market. So, this is why Liverpool have been following him for a long time.”

Ruben Amorim will decide on Liverpool move at the end of the season

After seeing Jurgen Klopp hand in his resignation, Liverpool will be assessing potential candidates to replace the legendary German head coach. The Reds have been indebted to their current manager, who has secured Champions League and Premier League titles among others this term.

Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (17th April) that Ruben Amorim will decide on whether to make the switch to Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season. The Italian journalist has revealed that there is an agreement between the head coach's agents and Sporting to let him leave for just €10m (close to £9m) if a giant comes in for him.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored, correct as of 18-04-24.