Liverpool have given themselves a huge advantage in the race for Premier League and Champions League glory, with the Reds sitting top of both league tables in their quest for a potential quadruple under Arne Slot. However, they will have other priorities in the next three weeks, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT in his transfer newsletter - with the Reds prioritising extending deals for their three out-of-contract stars before any incomings are sought-after.

Slot's men sit four points clear of Arsenal with a game in hand in the domestic league, having given themselves a real chance of the top-flight title in the first half of the season - and becoming the only unbeaten team in the Champions League this campaign, it's been a rip-roaring start for the Dutchman in his Merseyside spell. However, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract in the summer, which has thrown caution to the wind for the club's top brass. And that could see them halt their January transfer plans until they have been completed, unless a deal falls into their lap.

Romano: Liverpool Will Only Consider 'Great Opportunities' in Transfer Window

There are other pressing desires for the club to address first and foremost

Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid ahead of the summer, and whilst Salah and Van Dijk aren't thought to be in advanced talks with other teams, they are vital to Slot's plans and their futures will need sorting.

Liverpool's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 14 1st Goals scored 48 1st Shots Taken Per Game 17 2nd Shots Conceded Per Game 9.7 1st xG 51.74 1st

But Romano, writing exclusively in his transfer notebook for GIVEMESPORT, stated that their contract renewals are top of the priority list this summer, and as a result, any new incomings will be put on hold - with only a 'great opportunity' likely to be pursued by Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards. He said:

"New contracts remain the priority for Liverpool, in terms of plans and also of budget. For the January window, they will only consider great opportunities, or it will be nothing."

Federico Chiesa was the club's only major incoming in the summer, but he has failed to impress at Anfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's fourth-highest scorer of all-time, recording 232 goals in all competitions for the club.

And though Giorgi Mamardashvili will come in over the summer, new recruits will undoubtedly be needed if they don't urgently address those with expiring deals.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-01-25.

