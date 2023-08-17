Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is facing further frustrations in his bid to recruit fresh midfield options at Anfield after a key development involving Fluminense star Andre, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have splashed the cash on Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai since the summer window opened for business, spending £35million and £60million respectively, but more reinforcements are wanted.

Liverpool transfer news - Andre

According to the Mirror, Liverpool could make a move for Andre after missing out on primary midfield targets Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

The report suggests Klopp will turn his attentions towards attempting to strike a deal for the one-cap Brazil international, who has made 147 appearances in a Fluminense shirt, as a result of Caicedo and Lavia choosing to join Chelsea instead of heading to Anfield.

It is understood that Fulham and Portuguese giants Sporting are additional admirers of Andre, but his current employers want to keep him on board after reaching the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores.

Liverpool tested Fluminense's resolve by lodging a bid worth in the region of £22million earlier in the window, but the Brazilian outfit snubbed the proposal and insisted they would hold firm even though an improved offer was touted.

Klopp is keen to add another two midfielders to his squad ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, with the Merseyside giants working on multiple solutions.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Andre?

Having already missed out on Caicedo and Lavia to Premier League rivals Chelsea, Romano understands that Liverpool are facing an uphill battle to recruit Andre as well.

The Italian journalist is aware that Fluminense have no interest in offloading the 22-year-old defensive midfielder ahead of September 1, which has resulted in the Reds holding internal discussions over their plans.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "I know there are many names around, including Andre from Fluminense. But I'm told that Fluminense don't want to sell the player now.

"They will only sell him in 2024, so let's see if Liverpool decide to do something different. But, for sure, they will do something, and they are discussing potential transfer targets in that position.

"It's easy to put on the table so many names, but the internal discussions are ongoing and I think it will be clear soon."

What's next for Liverpool?

According to MailOnline, Liverpool could look to land Fulham talisman Joao Palhinha or Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure before the transfer deadline.

The report suggests the duo are among up to six targets being considered by the Reds, although Palhinha's £60million price tag could prove to be a stumbling block.

Although West Ham United attempted to persuade Fulham into selling the Portugal international by lodging a £45million bid earlier in the window, the proposal was turned down.

Meanwhile, respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool have a genuine interest in Doucoure.

But the Reds will have to be willing to part with a significant sum in order to lure him away from Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace are demanding a minimum of £70million.