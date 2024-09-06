Liverpool are in serious danger of finding themselves in a battle to keep Mohamed Salah at Anfield next year as Saudi dealmakers have set their sights on making him a member of Al-Hilal's squad in time to feature at the revamped Club World Cup in the United States, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Reds have made an encouraging start to the season after going into the international break with a 100 per cent winning record under new boss Arne Slot, who bolstered his attacking options with the £12.5million acquisition of Federico Chiesa from Serie A heavyweights Juventus last week.

Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili was the only other senior recruit during the summer transfer window, although the goalkeeper has stayed on loan with Valencia as part of the deal worth up to £29million, but Liverpool are bracing themselves for a tough task to convince Salah to sign a new contract.

Saudi Dealmakers Plot Fresh Move for Salah

Al-Hilal expected to be new option for Egypt international

Saudi dealmakers have set their sights on making another attempt to lure Salah away from Liverpool after Al-Ittihad were unable to welcome him into their squad 12 months ago, according to GMS sources, and Al-Hilal are expected to be the new club looking to get the deal over the line at the end of the season.

The Egypt international has entered the final stages of his contract, which allows him to pocket £400,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered on Merseyside, leading to his suitors being adamant that there is a window of opportunity to turn his head as they look to make him the next Premier League big-name to head to the Middle East.

GMS sources have been informed that Saudi dealmakers are aiming to make Salah a marquee signing for Al-Hilal with a view to featuring at the Club World Cup in June, but achieving that goal would require Liverpool to allow him to leave as a free agent a matter of weeks before his agreement is due to expire.

Mohamed Salah's season-by-season Premier League record at Liverpool Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 3 3 3 0 0 2023/24 32 18 10 2 0 2022/23 38 19 12 2 0 2021/22 35 23 13 1 0 2020/21 37 22 5 0 0 2019/20 34 19 10 1 0 2018/19 38 22 8 1 0 2017/18 36 32 10 1 0 Statistics correct as of 06/09/2024

Saudi Pro League sporting director Michael Emenalo is leading the push for the prolific wide forward, and it is important for the division to acquire his services in 2025 as his arrival would coincide with the new television rights cycle, with his homeland of Egypt being a big target market.

Al-Ittihad were left frustrated when Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon amicably turned down an offer worth up to £150million in the summer of 2023, GMS sources have learned, which ruined their hopes of having him on board to compete at the Saudi-hosted Club World Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has registered 10 shots over the course of Liverpool's first three fixtures of the Premier League season, which has only been surpassed by six players in the division

Reds Keen to Tie Salah Down to New Contract

Merseyside giants poised to open discussions with forward

GMS sources have been told that Liverpool are planning to offer Salah a new contract which will keep him at Anfield, and they are calm about the situation despite opting against opening discussions at this stage as they always intended to avoid internal talks while the summer transfer window was still open.

The 32-year-old confirmed that nothing has been decided over his future when talking to Sky Sports after the Reds' convincing 3-0 win over arch-rivals Manchester United last weekend:

“I had a good summer and had a long time to myself to try to stay positive because, as you know, it's my last year at the club. "I just want to enjoy it and I don't want to think about it. I feel like I'm free to play football, and then we'll see what happens next year. "Nobody at the club has spoken to me yet about a new contract, so I just play this last season and then see at the end of the season.”

Liverpool's preference is for Salah to extend his contract to either stay on Merseyside for another season or with a view to being sold for a big fee as the fresh terms will have protected his value, but GMS sources understand that a Saudi Arabian bid is not expected to come close to what Al-Ittihad put on the table 12 months ago.

Although a proposal from the Middle East would exceed a £70million package, the former Chelsea man told his current employers before the summer transfer window reopened that he would not follow in the footsteps of former Reds teammates Roberto Firmino and Fabinho by cashing in on the riches on offer.

If Salah does not agree to a contract extension, which is the Saudi dealmakers' preference, GMS sources are aware that he would be given the opportunity to secure a far superior signing-on fee at Al-Hilal and he would find himself on a similar pay package to Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo to become one of the highest-paid players in the division.

GMS recently ranked the ex-Roma talisman second in a list of the Premier League's leading talents on deals expiring in 2025, and Liverpool are preparing to open talks in an attempt to convince him to stay in his current surroundings instead of embarking on a fresh challenge in the Middle East.

