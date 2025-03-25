Liverpool are set to lose their battle with Real Madrid for the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold - but Anfield recruitment chiefs will have to go head-to-head with them again if they want to win the race for Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen.

The Reds are trying to focus on winning the Premier League, but they also have lots to consider behind the scenes about how their team looks as they move forward.

At a time when they are already after Milos Kerkez, we understand they see Bournemouth teammate Huijsen as a tantalising option too.

Reds Must Make Quick Decision Over Huijsen

Merseyside giants laying groundwork for move but have competition

Huijsen is emerging as one of football’s most coveted talents, and his £50million release clause makes him an intriguing prospect for Europe’s elite. The 19-year-old central defender's meteoric rise since joining Bournemouth from Juventus for a bargain £12.6million last July has not gone unnoticed.

Real Madrid are ready to accelerate their plans to secure his signature when that clause becomes active in the summer - and that means Liverpool need to make a quick decision on whether they want him.

Sources close to both clubs suggest they are already laying the groundwork for a potential move, with Huijsen’s blend of composure, physicality, and ball-playing ability marking him out as a generational talent.

His standout display for Spain against the Netherlands last weekend only cemented his credentials as a player primed for a mega-move.

For Liverpool, the Premier League champions-elect, Huijsen could represent a long-term solution at the back. Arne Slot has overseen a seamless transition this season, but bolstering the defence with a player of Huijsen’s pedigree would help ensure Anfield remains a fortress for years to come.

Their spending capacity for the summer - particularly at a time when they want Kerkez and will also need a player to replace Alexander-Arnold - remains to be seen, especially while the owners weigh up decisions over Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dean Huijsen made nine clearances and two interceptions during Bournemouth's defeat to Brentford earlier this month

Los Blancos Eager to Lead Queue for Huijsen

Senior figures at Bernabeu see teenager as perfect option

Real Madrid, meanwhile, seem smitten. The reigning Champions League winners have been tracking Huijsen for months, with recruitment staff singing his praises to the club’s hierarchy. We understand significant figures at the Bernabeu are starting to see the teenager as the perfect fix and want to be at the head of the queue. His familiarity with La Liga as a child, coupled with his Spanish nationality, could help sweeten a deal for Los Blancos.

Chelsea were among the early admirers due to being drawn to Huijsen’s youth and versatility - attributes that align perfectly with their squad-building philosophy these days.

Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Newcastle United have also been linked, while Juventus - who retain a sell-on clause - have to watch on with some regret after letting him go too soon.

Bournemouth, for their part, will begrudgingly lose their star man. Head coach Andoni Iraola has transformed the Cherries into a side chasing down a European-placed finish, and Huijsen has been central to the form.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 25/03/2025

