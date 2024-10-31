Liverpool star Federico Chiesa is determined to prove he is capable of making the grade at Anfield instead of sealing a quickfire return to Serie A amid links to AC Milan and Napoli ahead of the transfer window reopening for business at the turn of the year, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Italy international became the first outfield signing of boss Arne Slot's reign, thanks to completing a £12.5million switch from Juventus in August, but injuries have resulted in him struggling to make a telling impact during the early stages of his maiden spell in the Premier League.

Having booked their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after overcoming Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, allowing Liverpool to make it 12 wins from their first 14 encounters of the season, Chiesa is keen to show his worth as his current employers go in search of silverware.

Chiesa Committed to Making Move a Success

Italy international not interested in sealing quickfire exit

Chiesa is desperate to reignite his career at Liverpool after it became clear that he had no future at Juventus during the summer, according to GMS sources, and his stance has not changed despite AC Milan and Napoli potentially being prepared to offer a route back to his homeland in the coming months.

The winger has been limited to just 78 minutes of action since his switch to Merseyside, with his only start coming in the 5-1 thrashing of West Ham United in the third round of the Carabao Cup last month, but he is eager to return to full fitness and stake a claim for a regular starting berth instead of jumping ship.

Although there have been suggestions that Chiesa is becoming frustrated with life at Liverpool, GMS sources have been informed that he remains committed to making his move a success and Slot is hopeful that he will continue attempting to rediscover his best form as he competes with the likes of Mohamed Salah for game time.

Federico Chiesa's statistical averages per 90 minutes in his domestic career compared to Mohamed Salah Federico Chiesa Mohamed Salah Pass completion percentage 71.8 75.7 Shot-creating actions 4.21 4.41 Shots 3.29 3.73 Shots on target 1.04 1.45 Goals 0.26 0.61 Assists 0.18 0.30 Statistics correct as of 31/10/2024

The Reds are in a strong negotiating position ahead of interested parties potentially testing their resolve with formal offers in January as the 27-year-old penned a contract - worth up to £180,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered - which is due to keep him in his current surroundings until 2028.

Claims that Chiesa is becoming unsettled are wide of the mark, GMS sources have learned, and he was delighted to be handed the opportunity to head to the Premier League for the first time in his career when Slot went in search of building on Jurgen Klopp's successful reign at Liverpool.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Federico Chiesa joined Liverpool having scored 32 goals and registered a further 23 assists over the course of 131 appearances in a Juventus shirt

Slot Refusing to Rush Chiesa Back into Action

Winger has been struggling to overcome injury issues at Anfield

GMS sources have been told that Slot is keen to see Chiesa return to the fray in the upcoming fixtures, but the Liverpool chief will not take a risk on him if he is not fully fit due to already having an array of attacking options as he looks to continue the push to be crowned Premier League champions.

Prior to the Reds' triumph at Brighton earlier this week, allowing them to secure a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Southampton, the Dutch tactician conceded that the former Fiorentina talisman's expected return date is unknown as he is struggling to shake off injuries and missing a host of training sessions.

Chiesa was acquired at a time when there was uncertainty over Salah and Luis Diaz's long-term futures at Liverpool, thanks to gaining interest during the transfer window, but GMS sources understand that there have been difficulties in keeping him fit when he is expected to be returning to the first-team picture.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GMS that the Merseyside heavyweights negotiated an 'incredible deal' after fighting off competition from Barcelona for the Euro 2020 winner, and he is showing no signs of wanting to embark on a fresh challenge if a move back to Serie A becomes a possibility.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt