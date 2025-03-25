Liverpool are expected to sanction Federico Chiesa's departure less than 12 months after arriving at Anfield as the opportunity could open up for him to make a quickfire return to his homeland of Italy when the transfer window reopens in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold has edged towards the exit door after agreeing a five-year deal worth £220,000-per-week with La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid, Reds boss Arne Slot has refused to rule out the possibility of offloading further members of the squad.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is poised to join Liverpool ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, having stayed with Valencia for the entirety of the current season after an agreement worth up to £29million was reached in August, but Chiesa is among the names who may be allowed to embark on a fresh challenge away from Merseyside.

Chiesa Expected to Complete Reds Departure

Italian giants pinpointed as potential destinations for winger

Chiesa is increasingly likely to seal his Liverpool exit in the summer, according to GMS sources, leading to Serie A title-chasers Inter Milan and Napoli being pinpointed as potential destinations after struggling to work his way into the forefront of Slot's plans during the Dutch tactician's first season at the helm.

Although the winger completed a £12.5million switch from Juventus in August, having also attracted interest from Barcelona and Saudi Arabia, he has been unable to provide Salah with stiff competition for a regular starting berth and has also been forced to contend with injury problems.

GMS sources have been informed that Liverpool are planning to sell Chiesa if the opportunity arises when the transfer window reopens for business, and it is expected that he will head back to Italy in an attempt to reignite his career following a difficult maiden spell in the Premier League.

The Euro 2020 winner still has three years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket up to £180,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, resulting in his current employers being in a strong negotiating position ahead of potential offers, but the Reds will listen to proposals as his departure would free up space on the wage bill.

Slot is not in line to make Chiesa his first-choice option on the right flank if Salah walks away as a free agent ahead of next season, GMS sources have learned, and there is a serious possibility that his Liverpool career will be cut short in order to allow him to move onto pastures new.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Federico Chiesa won four ground duels and got his name on the scoresheet when he came on as a substitute during Liverpool's Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle United earlier this month

Juventus Not Planning to Offer Chiesa Return

Alteration in dugout has not impacted stance over 27-year-old

GMS sources have been told that Chiesa is not on course to be handed a chance to return to Juventus despite Igor Tudor being appointed as Thiago Motta's successor in the Turin-based heavyweights' hot-seat last weekend, meaning he will have to look elsewhere when he assesses his options away from Liverpool.

The 27-year-old Italy international, who has been described as 'unstoppable' by former teammate Giorgio Chiellini, was allowed to leave the Allianz Stadium for Merseyside in a cut-price deal late in last summer's transfer window as he had entered the final 12 months of his contract.

But the possibility of heading back to familiar surroundings in the wake of an alteration in the Juventus dugout has been played down, GMS sources understand, potentially opening the door for domestic counterparts Inter Milan and Napoli to attempt to put themselves at the front of the queue for Chiesa's signature.

Slot is closing in on clinching the Premier League title and has not only set his sights on finding buyers for bit-part members of the squad as GMS sources recently revealed that Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is likely to be among the fresh faces to head to Anfield during the summer transfer window.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 25/03/2025

