Liverpool have not approached Southampton despite 'following' Romeo Lavia ahead of a potential move to Anfield, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

With James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving the Reds when their respective contracts expire later this month, boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to freshen up his squad in the summer window.

Liverpool transfer news - Romeo Lavia

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are involved in a four-way tussle to sign Lavia after Southampton suffered relegation to the Championship.

The report suggests Premier League champions Manchester City could pounce in the coming weeks even though a £40million buy-back clause cannot be activated until next summer, while Chelsea and Arsenal are further admirers.

It appears that Liverpool may be playing catch-up in their pursuit of Lavia as respected journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea have already entered talks with Southampton over a big-money switch.

Saints are expecting bids for their top players after dropping out of the Premier League, while they regard the 19-year-old as their most valuable asset because of his age and potential.

Lavia's time on the south coast could be short-lived as he only made the move to Southampton from Manchester City, in a deal worth up to £14million, last summer.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Lavia?

Romano understands that Liverpool are keeping tabs on Lavia's situation as Klopp looks to bolster his midfield options.

However, the Italian journalist is aware that the Merseyside giants have not headed to Southampton to negotiate a deal at this stage.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm not aware of any contact, but I'm told that Liverpool are following the player because he was one of the best talents in the Premier League.

"Because of that, it's normal to follow him. But, at the moment, there are not concrete negotiations with Southampton and they have not been approached."

Should Liverpool sign Lavia this summer?

FBref data shows that Lavia averaged more blocks, interceptions, and a better pass completion ratio per 90 minutes than Milner, Keita, and Oxlade-Chamberlain during the 2022/23 campaign.

With that being the case, it could be argued that the £38,000-per-week man would be an upgrade on Liverpool's departing trio.

Although Lavia was unable to stop Southampton dropping into the second tier, he racked up 29 Premier League appearances, and that experience will be attractive to Klopp.

Sofascore statistics highlight that the teenager is a tenacious midfielder, having averaged 2.1 tackles per top flight outing, and his work-rate may be huge as Liverpool attempt to break back into the top four next season.

Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola has admitted to having an 'incredible opinion' of Lavia, so the Belgium international could prove to be a smart piece of business from the Reds' point of view.