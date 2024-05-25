Highlights Liverpool have set their sights on beating the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain to the acquisition of Leny Yoro.

The Lille teenager has worked his way onto the Reds' radar and could prove to be the first arrival of new boss Arne Slot's reign.

Yoro would help fill the void left by the departing Joel Matip if he seals his arrival on Merseyside during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Lille star Leny Yoro during the fast-approaching summer transfer window after new boss Arne Slot has set his sights on making his first acquisition since moving into the Anfield hot-seat as Jurgen Klopp's successor, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Reds are scouring the market for defensive reinforcements as Joel Matip has already made his final appearance for the club, having confirmed that he will walk away from Merseyside when his contract expires in the coming weeks, while central midfielder Thiago Alcantara is also preparing to embark on a fresh challenge.

Dutch tactician Slot, who penned a three-year contract to complete the move to Liverpool from Eredivisie heavyweights Feyenoord, will be handed the opportunity to strengthen the squad he has inherited from Klopp when the transfer window reopens for business on June 14.

Reds Enter Battle to Land Yoro During Summer Window

Merseyside giants have joined three other admirers in pursuit

Liverpool are keen to fight off stiff competition to land Yoro after making the decision to 'forcefully' enter the hunt for his signature, according to Di Marzio, while the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United are also considering whether to up the ante in their pursuit by opening negotiations with Lille.

The Italian reporter suggests that reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have been unsuccessful in their attempts to convince the 18-year-old to make the switch to the Parc des Princes, having worked his way onto their radar after making 44 appearances in all competitions this season, potentially opening the door for Slot.

Yoro's arrival would help fill the void left by the departing Matip, but GMS sources recently revealed that Lille have slapped a £52million price tag on their prised asset and that has led to doubts over a move to Real Madrid being on the cards thanks to members of the La Liga giants' hierarchy questioning whether to meet the demands.

Leny Yoro's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Joel Matip Leny Yoro Joel Matip Pass completion percentage 92.1 87.6 Interceptions 1.21 1.03 Aerial duels lost 0.84 1.15 Tackles won 0.84 0.69 Goals 0.07 0.00 Statistics correct as of 25/05/2024

The one-cap France under-23 international is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his contract at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, which allows him to pocket just shy of £6,000-per-week, and that could present Liverpool with a window of opportunity to pounce as his current employers will not want to run the risk of him leaving as a free agent at the end of next term.

Yoro approaching the end of his current agreement has already resulted in Lille being forced to lower their asking price as the Ligue 1 outfit's president Olivier Letang initially insisted that he would not entertain selling the centre-back for less than £78million when admirers were circling during the early stages of 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leny Yoro made nine clearances during Lille's 2-0 win over Monaco in October, which remained his highest tally in a single Ligue 1 outing during the remainder of the season

Saudi Arabian Suitors Willing to Play Waiting Game for Salah

Interested parties prepared to wait 12 months before pouncing

Saudi Pro League admirers are willing to wait until next summer before making a move for Mohamed Salah, according to the Telegraph, as it could result in them being able to lure the winger to the Middle East as a free agent thanks to currently being set to enter the final 12 months of his Liverpool contract.

The report suggests that it has not been ruled out that a move could be made for the Egypt international during the summer, having seen him find the back of the net 25 times in 44 appearances this term, but suitors are aware that it would make more business sense to remain patient despite pinpointing him as a top target.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored