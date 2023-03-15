Liverpool have a 'genuine interest' in Josko Gvardiol and an Anfield swoop for the RB Leipzig star is 'very possible' this summer, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be handed another opportunity to bolster his squad when the transfer window reopens ahead of next season.

Liverpool transfer news - Josko Gvardiol

According to The Athletic, Gvardiol is admired by senior recruitment figures at Liverpool and the Premier League giants have been closely tracking his development at Leipzig.

The report suggests the Reds are facing competition from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid for the Croatia international, whose £97million release clause cannot be triggered until the summer of 2024.

But Liverpool may hold the upper-hand in the race to land Gvardiol as he has previously admitted they are his 'dream club', having followed them as a child.

Respected journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Merseyside outfit have been tracking the central defender for a prolonged period, but failing to qualify for next season's Champions League could limit their chances of stumping up the cash needed to strike a deal.

Leipzig are under no pressure to sanction Gvardiol's departure in the coming months as his £59,000-per-week contract still has more than four years to run.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Gvardiol?

Jacobs understands that Liverpool are in the hunt for Gvardiol's signature, but they are facing stiff competition ahead of the summer transfer window.

The journalist feels it will be difficult for admirers to persuade Bundesliga side Leipzig into selling the 21-year-old ahead of next season.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Josko Gvardiol will be in demand. He is an elite level centre-back and Liverpool are one of the clubs with a genuine interest.

"The challenge for all suitors will be the price. There is a release clause that kicks in next year, but if anything happens this summer, negotiation will be needed.

"Liverpool will be looking to add to their central defence and also their central midfield, so Gvardiol is a target that is very possible. But there is plenty of other interest, of course."

Would Gvardiol be a good signing for Liverpool?

FBref statistics show that Gvardiol has averaged more tackles, blocks and interceptions per 90 minutes than Virgil van Dijk this season.

Considering Liverpool forked out £75million for the Netherlands international and he has gone on to become a key man at Anfield, that is no mean feat.

Gvardiol also gained praise for his performances at the World Cup last year, with BBC Sport pundit Pat Nevin describing him as a 'Rolls-Royce'.

Sofascore data highlights that the 6 ft 1 defender averaged 5.3 clearances, 1.6 interceptions and 1.3 tackles per outing in Qatar, so there is no doubt that he played a pivotal role in Croatia finishing third.

Gvardiol has also shown that he is capable of making an impact in the final third of the pitch, having scored three goals this term, and Klopp should do all he can to seal a deal with Leipzig.