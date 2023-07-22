Liverpool have a 'genuine' interest in Cheick Doucoure but will have to part with a 'reasonably large fee' if they want to tempt Crystal Palace into sanctioning a move to Anfield, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having already sealed the summer arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, for £35million and £60million respectively, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has set his sights on luring further reinforcements to Merseyside.

Liverpool transfer news - Cheick Doucoure

According to MailOnline, Palace will not entertain bids worth less than £70million after Doucoure has worked his way onto Liverpool's radar.

The report suggests the 23-year-old, who made 35 appearances last season, is a concrete target for Klopp and the Eagles are bracing themselves for an enquiry.

It is understood that Doucoure has been added to an extensive list of midfield targets put together by Liverpool as Jordan Henderson and Fabinho close in on moves to Saudi Arabia.

But the Merseyside giants are facing competition from the reigning Ligue 1 champions as Paris Saint-Germain have also entered the race for the Mali international's signature.

Palace are in a strong negotiating position as Doucoure's contract, which allows him to pocket £60,000-per-week, still has four years to run.

It means the south Londoners are under no pressure to lower their demands for the defensive midfielder, who only joined in a £21million move from French side Lens 12 months ago.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Doucoure?

Jacobs understands that Liverpool are mulling over whether to test Palace's resolve, but there are concerns that it will be impossible to strike a deal for less than Doucoure's price tag.

The respected journalist feels the Eagles will not be interested in lowering their asking price as the defensive midfielder is seen as a vital member of Roy Hodgson's squad heading into the fast-approaching 2023/24 campaign.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "The Liverpool interest is genuine, but I think that Crystal Palace will only entertain offers for a significant sum because they signed the player from Lens last summer.

"Given that he is still relatively new at the club, any sale will be at a reasonably large fee because Crystal Palace still see Doucoure as being important."

What's next for Liverpool?

While Doucoure is someone Liverpool have their eye on, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Klopp has no intention of cashing in on Luis Diaz.

The Italian journalist suggests the Colombia international, who has been handed the iconic No.7 jersey after James Milner's exit, is part of the Reds' long-term plans and they have not been tempted to consider a £44million verbal approach from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Injuries restricted Diaz to just 21 appearances last season, but he has already shown that he is capable of being a key man in the Liverpool squad.

The 26-year-old has scored 11 goals and chipped in with a further eight assists since heading to Merseyside in January 2022.

Diaz joined Liverpool in a deal worth up to £49million from Porto, meaning they would have made a loss by accepting Al-Hilal's proposal.