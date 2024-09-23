Liverpool will be forced to contend with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich attempting to pounce on any uncertainty that drags on over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s next contract in the new year.

In the wake of the Reds' 3-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend, the Anfield academy graduate spoke on the subject for the first time, and indicated that he will be willing to stay among head coach Arne Slot's options beyond the remainder of the campaign.

However, he made a point of mentioning the importance of trophies and this next period is considered the most vital of his career and making the right decision is key.

Alexander-Arnold Has Not Made Final Decision on Reds Future

Right-back has entered final months of current agreement

Sources around Anfield have indicated since the summer that it was expected that the Slot era needed to be well established before any announcements were made over new contracts at Liverpool. Like Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk have deals that expire next summer.

There has never been any suggestion that Alexander-Arnold - who pockets £180,000-per-week on his current terms - has decided what his future holds and there is no chance he would have extreme contract demands, given his love for the club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's season-by-season Premier League record Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 5 0 1 1 0 2023/24 28 3 4 6 0 2022/23 37 2 9 5 0 2021/22 32 2 12 2 0 2020/21 36 2 7 2 0 2019/20 38 4 13 5 0 2018/19 29 1 12 3 0 2017/18 19 1 1 3 0 2016/17 7 0 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 23/09/2024

But even if sporting director Richard Hughes can find the right terms on the principles of a new agreement, Slot must also prove that Liverpool are progressing on the pitch.

The past two performances are signs of evidence that the Reds are not dropping off from last season and can compete for trophies.

The manner of their 3-1 win over AC Milan and then the victory over Bournemouth were the perfect pick-me-up from their surprise loss to Nottingham Forest.

Yet after that latest triumph, Alexander-Arnold said:

“I’m a player who is highly motivated by winning things and being elite. That’s probably the main factor if anything.”

Real Madrid's Ongoing Interest in Alexander-Arnold has Escalated

Champions League holders hopeful of free transfer being possible

Real Madrid’s interest in Alexander-Arnold began at the end of last season, and rumours around their intent escalated in July as links became more concrete.

Sources say that the 2023/24 Champions League winners never seriously planned to sign him in the summer but that they would have huge interest in him if it looks like a free transfer could open up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trent Alexander-Arnold has registered 13 key passes during his first five Premier League appearances of the season

From January, Real Madrid could look into that situation more clearly and now, after hearing Alexander-Arnold discuss his elite mentality and aspirations to win the biggest trophies in the game, will feel they have everything he wants and needs if he looks for a move.

Slot wants the England international to remain part of the set-up at Liverpool, and there has been a sense of calmness around the contract situation so far.

The situation will heat up soon as the Merseyside giants are extremely eager not to let the scenario open up that would see him have the ability to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club.

Bayern Munich also have a keen interest in Alexander-Arnold and now that Slot has his feet under the table and has shown he can continue to strive for success in the biggest competitions in football, Liverpool’s intensity around a new deal is set to increase.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored