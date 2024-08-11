Highlights Giorgi Mamardashvili is now open to joining Liverpool this summer.

The Reds now face a decision on pursuing a €30m deal, while a loan departure is also an option if he signs.

Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi is also keen on a move to Anfield this summer.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, and the Georgian international would now be open to making the move to Anfield, according to Fabrizio Romano

Signing a new goalkeeper might not seem like an immediate priority for the Reds this summer, but with Alisson Becker now 31 years of age, they will need to consider finding a long-term replacement. Caoimhín Kelleher is Liverpool's current backup option between the sticks, but the Republic of Ireland international might be considering leaving to play regular football.

Mamardashvili has been linked with a move to Anfield in a deal which could see the Reds send him out on loan temporarily, which could make sense for all parties as Alisson is likely to remain the number one for now.

Mamardashvili Open to Joining Liverpool

He's happy to be sent out on loan

Romano previously claimed that Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Mamardashvili before sending him out on loan. The Reds will now have to decide whether to pursue a move, while the Valencia goalkeeper could cost in the region of €30m.

Providing an update on the situation, Romano has confirmed that Mamardashvili would be keen on making the move to Anfield...

"What I can say, and I think this is also an important detail, is that Mamardashvili would also be keen on this possibility. So Mamardashvili is also open to saying, okay, I'm going to Liverpool, I'm not going immediately, because now the goalkeeper is Allison, but maybe in the future I will be Liverpool goalkeeper. So ready to go on loan, but still being the Liverpool player. So Mamardashvili is open to that. Now depends on Liverpool. They have to decide what they want to do."

Giorgi Mamardashvili La Liga Stats 2023/24 Games 37 Goals conceded 41 xGA 45.2

It's a similar situation with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, with the Spanish international keen on joining the Reds. Liverpool are interested in making a move to sign Zubimendi, who has a €60m (£52m) release clause in his contract.

Mamardashvili, who has been described as 'exceptional', is a towering goalkeeper, standing at around 6 ft 6. Bringing him in as a long-term option while allowing him to develop out on loan could be a smart move from Liverpool.

Related Liverpool Could Also Sell Really Fast Star After Carvalho Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Zubimendi Offered New Deal at Real Sociedad

Liverpool are pushing

According to reports, Zubimendi has been offered a new contract at Real Sociedad as the Spanish club attempt to convince him to stay at La Real, rather than pursue a move to Liverpool. Zubimendi has received a 'significant contract improvement' offer, but whether he signs it remains to be seen.

Romano has claimed that Liverpool are still confident of being able to strike a deal, so the Merseyside outfit will be hoping to get this one done before the Premier League season begins.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.