Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp should not look to seal Sadio Mane's return to Anfield despite Bayern Munich being desperate to get him off their books, RedmenTV presenter Ste Hoare has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Senegal international only swapped Merseyside for Bavaria last year, completing a £35million switch, but he already appears to be on his way out of the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool transfer news - Sadio Mane

According to German media outlet Bild, via the Liverpool Echo, Mane could be in line for a quickfire return to Anfield.

The report suggests the reigning Bundesliga champions are looking to reshape their squad during the summer, leading to the former Southampton man, Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry being expected to leave.

Newcastle United, Manchester United, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion have been put forward as potential destinations as Mane nears the exit door.

It is understood that the winger has been offered to Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and several Premier League clubs, while he has also been the subject of a lucrative proposal made by Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mane would be interested in heading back to Liverpool if he is forced out of Bayern.

What has Ste Hoare said about Mane?

Hoare understands that Bayern are so keen to offload Mane that they are willing to accept cut-price bids ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

However, the RedmenTV presenter believes Liverpool would be making a mistake if they offer the 31-year-old a route back to the Premier League.

Hoare told GIVEMESPORT: "We spoke to Sport Bild, and they basically said to us on one of our shows that if anyone offered anything for Sadio Mane, they would probably get him.

"Bayern just want him off the books and there are a couple of players they want to get rid of. Someone's probably going to get him, and someone might get a bargain.

"But it doesn't feel like the type of signing Liverpool should make. I think Liverpool have got to be looking forwards, not backwards."

Would Mane returning to Liverpool be a mistake?

There is no doubt that Mane was a huge success during his previous spell at Liverpool as, according to Transfermarkt, he scored 120 goals and provided a further 48 assists in 269 appearances.

The ex-Red Bull Salzburg man also played a pivotal role in the Reds clinching plenty of silverware in recent years as he won the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, Super Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup prior to his departure.

While Klopp is clearly an admirer of Mane - he previously described him as 'absolutely insane' - Liverpool would be better off focusing on other targets in the transfer market.

He is currently on a contract worth £306,000-per-week at Bayern, and the Reds should not consider going anywhere near that figure after an underwhelming season.

Mane only found the back of the net seven times during the 2022/23 Bundesliga campaign, highlighting that his best days may be behind him.