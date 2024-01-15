Highlights Jordan Henderson is eager to leave Al-Ettifaq a matter of months after joining the Saudi Pro League side from Liverpool.

Eredivisie giants Ajax, along with Premier League and Bundesliga clubs, have shown interest in the England international.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Liverpool will profit from a sell-on clause if Henderson embarks on a fresh challenge.

Liverpool will pocket a 'healthy percentage' of any fee Al-Ettifaq secure by selling Jordan Henderson after a sell-on clause was included in the deal which saw him walk away from Anfield in the summer, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT why it should be viewed as 'smart business'.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was forced to oversee a midfield revamp a matter of weeks before the campaign got underway, with close to £150million being spent on Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo as the deadline neared.

The former Borussia Dortmund chief's decision to act came after a host of long-serving understudies walked away when their respective contracts expired, Fabinho sealed a £40million switch to Al-Ittihad and Henderson also headed to the big-spending Saudi Pro League.

Henderson desperate for quickfire exit after Anfield departure

Henderson brought the curtain down on his Liverpool career when he rubber-stamped a £13million switch to Al-Ettifaq in July, according to Sky Sports, allowing him to reunite with Reds legend Steven Gerrard as he is in the hot-seat at the Saudi Arabian club.

The report suggests that the England international penned a three-year contract worth £350,000-per-week, although it has also been alleged that he was offered a deal worth double that amount to head to the Middle East.

Henderson, who enjoyed a hugely successful spell at Anfield as he chalked up close to 500 appearances and lifted silverware on eight occasions, has refuted claims that he embarked on a fresh challenge for monetary purposes.

Jordan Henderson's Liverpool career in numbers Appearances 492 Goals 33 Assists 61 Yellow cards 53 Sent off 2 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 15/1/2024

But the 33-year-old's spell at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium has not gone to plan and, after making just 19 appearances in an Al-Ettifaq shirt, he has wasted no time in seeking a way out ahead of the winter window slamming shut on February 1.

It is understood that Henderson is desperate to return to the Premier League after struggling to settle in his current surroundings, while combating the heat and humidity during fixtures has proven troublesome amid criticism for heading to Saudi Arabia when he had been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

Although transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Henderson joining Newcastle United would be the shock of the window, it has emerged that English top flight clubs are open to offering Henderson an escape route, while Bundesliga outfits and Eredivisie giants Ajax have shown interest after his desire to quit Al-Ettifaq has become public knowledge.

Juventus are also hopeful of negotiating a six-month loan deal which includes an option to become permanent, but the former Liverpool captain may not get his wish as Al-Ettifaq have no intention of sanctioning his departure this month, and club officials are expected to make their stance clear when holding discussions with his representatives in the coming days.

Ben Jacobs - Liverpool in line to profit if Al-Ettifaq sell Henderson

Jacobs understands that Liverpool ensured a sell-on clause was included in the deal which took Henderson to Al-Ettifaq as they believed he was worth more than the £13million fee they eventually accepted a matter of days before the campaign got underway.

However, the respected journalist has serious doubts over whether the central midfielder will secure a permanent switch before the transfer window slams shut, with his current employers only likely to alter their stance if he makes his desire to quit clear in face-to-face discussions.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Liverpool have a sell-on clause if Jordan Henderson is sold permanently from Al-Ettifaq, as exclusively revealed. It's a healthy percentage, but obviously Henderson won't command such a big fee. "It's still smart business by Liverpool. They added it because they felt the transfer fee when he moved was still too low. Remember, they originally wanted £20million to let their captain go. The sell-on clause is more important in the sense it means Al-Ettifaq will make a bit less and, because of that, they will need £20million or more to make a profit off Henderson when fee, wages and other costs are considered. "I don't see anyone paying this. A loan feels more likely. Al-Ettifaq's position is that they don't want Henderson to leave at all, and won't be pressured into selling. They will only do so if Henderson tells them face-to-face he wants to leave, and it makes financial sense to the club. "A loan will require a fee and 100% wage coverage. Therefore, Henderson is likely to also have to take a pay cut before departing. That said, some of the reported figures of his wage are exaggerated, from what I hear. I am told he is on £8million-per-year, which is nowhere near the £700,000-per-week some suggest."

Kelleher price tag set as Liverpool mull over cashing in

Liverpool are willing to sell Caoimhin Kelleher if their £20million asking price is met ahead of the fast-approaching transfer deadline, according to the Mirror, and he is coveted by ex-Anfield chief Brendan Rodgers at Celtic after he was also linked with a switch to Brentford a matter of months ago.

The report suggests the Reds are open to cashing in on the Republic of Ireland international after he has entered the final two-and-a-half years of his contract, which allows him to pocket £10,000-per-week, and Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has been identified as a potential replacement.

Related Liverpool moving for Michael Olise is deal to 'keep an eye on' Liverpool have been linked with a mvoe for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, but they could face some hefty competition to secure his signature.

Although Kelleher has made 32 appearances since progressing through Liverpool's youth ranks and breaking into the senior set-up, he has been unable to dislodge Alisson Becker as Klopp's first-choice shot-stopper and been forced to settle for opportunities in cup competitions instead of the Premier League.

Reputable reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 25-year-old would fit the bill as Celtic look for a long-term successor to Joe Hart between the sticks, but a move to the reigning Scottish Premiership champions has not come to fruition at this stage.