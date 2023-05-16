Liverpool have 'held a meeting' with Alexis Mac Allister's representatives as they look to lure the Brighton & Hove Albion star to Anfield, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be handed the opportunity to strengthen his squad when the summer transfer window opens for business.

Liverpool transfer news - Alexis Mac Allister

According to the Mirror, Liverpool have already advanced in discussions over a £70million deal for Mac Allister as they look to win the race for his signature.

The report suggests the Argentina international, who played a key role in his country's World Cup triumph last year, is ready to commit to joining the Merseyside outfit despite also being coveted by Manchester United and Arsenal.

It is understood that Mac Allister is eager to join a club competing in the Champions League if he is to walk away from Brighton, so Liverpool moving within a point of the top four thanks to a 3-0 win over Leicester City on Monday has helped their cause.

Although the creative midfielder agreed a new contract with his current employers in October, the agreement contains a mechanism which could help facilitate a move this summer.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Mac Allister?

Taylor is confident that Mac Allister will be on Liverpool's books by the time the 2023/24 season gets underway in August.

The respected journalist understands that the Reds have been involved in discussions with the South American's representatives as they look to seal a quickfire deal.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I do actually expect Mac Allister to join Liverpool. It does seem like, behind the scenes, there has already been some movement on that.

"I believe Liverpool have held a meeting with his representatives, which is his father Carlos. The reason they've done that is, ultimately, to beat the queue."

Would Mac Allister be a good signing for Liverpool?

There is no doubt that Mac Allister contributes at both ends of the pitch as Sofascore data shows he has bagged 10 Premier League goals while also averaging 1.2 key passes and 2.2 tackles per 90 minutes this season.

The 24-year-old has played a pivotal role in Brighton's chase for European qualification, registering 14 goal contributions in all competitions.

With James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita's respective contracts being due to expire in the coming months, Liverpool are in desperate need of bolstering their central midfield options.

After a campaign to remember, having got his hands on the World Cup, Mac Allister could be the perfect option for Klopp.