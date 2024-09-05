Liverpool are continuing to keep tabs on Martin Zubimendi and have ambitions to reignite their pursuit of the Real Sociedad star in 2025 despite him snubbing the opportunity to head to Anfield before the summer transfer window slammed shut, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili became the first signing of Arne Slot's reign when a deal worth up to £29million was agreed with Valencia last week, the goalkeeper has remained with the La Liga outfit for the remainder of the campaign before challenging Alisson Becker for the Reds' No.1 jersey.

Federico Chiesa was another late acquisition by the Merseyside giants, with the winger making the switch from Juventus for an upfront payment of £10million, but Liverpool were left frustrated when they were unable to bolster their options in the heart of the midfield with Zubimendi.

Reds Poised to Turn Zubimendi's Head Again

Merseyside giants aware midfielder was interested in switch

Liverpool remain hopeful of resurrecting a deal for Zubimendi in 2025, according to GMS sources, with Slot joining key decision-makers behind the scenes in maintaining a belief that he would make the Dutch tactician's squad stronger as they go in search of building on Jurgen Klopp's successful spell at the helm.

The Reds were adamant that they were on course to land the Spain international last month, but they were forced to head back to the drawing board when he made a major U-turn and turned down the chance to move to Merseyside after Sociedad pleaded for him to resist walking away from his boyhood club.

Despite the significant setback, which resulted in Liverpool being unable to secure their primary defensive midfield target, GMS sources have been informed by Anfield insiders that Zubimendi's head was turned by the possibility of completing the switch and they are prepared to try their luck again at the end of the season.

Martin Zubimendi's season-by-season record in La Liga Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 4 1 0 0 0 2023/24 31 4 1 5 0 2022/23 36 1 3 12 0 2021/22 36 2 1 4 0 2020/21 31 0 0 6 0 2019/20 9 0 0 3 0 2018/19 1 0 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 05/09/2024

Although the 25-year-old opted to remain on Sociedad's books for another campaign, the Reds are aware that they will have a fresh opportunity to leave his current employers helpless as he still has a release clause worth in the region of £51million written into his contract at the Reale Arena.

GMS sources have learned that the main reason for Zubimendi changing his mind over embarking on a fresh challenge with Liverpool was because he did not want to upset leading figures at the Basque Country-based outfit, who were unhappy with the way the deal was opening up a matter of weeks after he got his hands on a Euro 2024 winner's medal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martin Zubimendi has completed 149 passes during the early stages of the La Liga campaign, with Jon Pacheco being the only Real Sociedad teammate to have recorded a higher amount

Slot Not Fearful of Rival Interest in Zubimendi

Spain international has also been on Real Madrid's radar

GMS sources have been told that Liverpool are not fearful of Real Madrid potentially attempting to win the race for Zubimendi's signature as there is an awareness that they are very well-placed to reignite their interest and get the deal over the line if he decides to move onto pastures new and avoid joining one of Sociedad's domestic rivals.

The Spaniard has been on Los Blancos' radar and, having appeared in all four of his current employers' fixtures so far this term, head coach Carlo Ancelotti is continuing to monitor developments even though there has been a big PR push about the fact they are identifying Rodri as their top midfield target for next summer.

Real Madrid's ability to land the Manchester City fan favourite will depend on whether the reigning Premier League champions are able to convince him to sign a new contract at the Etihad Stadium in the coming months, GMS sources understand, and Liverpool will be watching closely as it could have an impact on their attempts to acquire Zubimendi.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GMS that Arsenal were also in the market for Sociedad's No.4 during the final weeks of the transfer window, but the Reds will not be concerned about the north Londoners potentially attempting to hijack their move as they ended up landing Mikel Merino.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and La Liga