Liverpool have been boosted in their pursuit of Alexis Mac Allister as Brighton & Hove Albion are 'already making replacement plans' ahead of his potential switch to Anfield, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, whose side are in the hunt for a place in the Premier League's top four, has set his sights on bolstering his squad ahead of next season.

Liverpool transfer news - Alexis Mac Allister

According to the Mirror, Mac Allister is ready to commit his future to Liverpool by heading to Merseyside when the transfer window reopens for business.

The report suggests the creative midfielder is also wanted by Manchester United and Arsenal, but Klopp's charges are looking to tie up a £70million deal after holding extensive talks over a switch from Brighton.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he is expecting Liverpool to win the race for Mac Allister's signature after holding discussions with his representatives.

Although the Argentina international penned a new Brighton contract in October, the agreement contains a mechanism which could help facilitate a move this summer.

It is understood that Mac Allister is eager to join a club competing in the Champions League if he is to end his spell at the Amex Stadium.

What has Dean Jones said about Mac Allister?

Jones understands that Liverpool are keen for negotiations over Mac Allister to reach a speedy conclusion as Klopp looks to revamp his squad.

The respected journalist believes Brighton are resigned to losing the South American, leaving the Reds in an exciting position.

When asked about Klopp's plans for the transfer window, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "He just needs to put his foot on the ball, have a breather and know that he can go into pre-season with a fully fit squad and also a couple of additions that are ready to go from day one of next season.

"I think that's why you're already hearing so much around Liverpool's transfer targets, especially around Mac Allister, and that they would want to get that done quickly.

"It says a lot that even Brighton aren't playing it down at this moment. They're almost accepting of the situation. They're already making replacement plans too, so I think it's looking good from a Liverpool point of view."

What would Mac Allister add to Liverpool's midfield?

Mac Allister played a crucial role in Argentina winning the World Cup last year, with Sofascore statistics highlighting that he got his name on the scoresheet, claimed an assist and completed 1.3 key passes per outing in Qatar.

The 24-year-old has also been potent in the final third of the pitch at club level, with him currently being Brighton's top scorer in the Premier League this season.

With Liverpool confirming that James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave the club when their contracts expire in the summer, Klopp needs reinforcements.

Mac Allister, who has now made more than 100 appearances for Brighton, could be a perfect addition to the Reds' squad and add another dimension to their midfield.