Highlights Liverpool are considering whether to attempt to lure Pedro Neto and Rayan Ait-Nouri away from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arne Slot is in the market for reinforcements as he looks to make alterations to the squad he inherited from predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

Discussions have been held with Portugal international Neto's representatives and Wolves over a potential summer deal.

Liverpool have set their sights on raiding Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers after upping the ante in their pursuit of Pedro Neto and considering whether to attempt to lure teammate Rayan Ait-Nouri to Anfield ahead of Arne Slot's first season at the helm, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Dutch tactician has led the Reds into a new era after being installed as Jurgen Klopp's successor, having seen the Merseyside giants pay former employers Feyenoord a compensation package worth up to £9.4million, and he is scouring the market for reinforcements as the August 30 transfer deadline edges closer.

Slot has been working closely with new sporting director Richard Hughes, who has been tasked with leading Liverpool's recruitment drive after becoming the first appointment since Michael Edwards was named Fenway Sports Group's chief executive of football, and plans have been put in place to welcome arrivals in the coming weeks.

Reds Hold Discussions Over Neto Deal

Portugal international's agent expected to push for switch

Liverpool have been in touch with Neto's representatives and Wolves to discuss the possibility of a summer switch to Merseyside, according to GMS sources, and there is a growing expectation that agent Jorge Mendes will push for his client to secure an eye-catching move after being linked with several potential destinations.

The winger still has three years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract, putting his current employers in a strong position as interested parties mull over whether to test their resolve, but Slot is seriously contemplating whether to lodge a bid as it has become clear that the Portugal international is open to embarking on a fresh challenge.

GMS sources have been informed that Liverpool's interest is refusing to go away, which has come as a surprise as it was initially deemed likely that they would focus on alternative targets as they seek competition for the likes of Luis Diaz, while Arsenal are also hot on his trail despite both clubs opting against upping the ante at this stage.

Pedro Neto's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign compared to Luis Diaz Pedro Neto Luis Diaz Shot-creating actions 4.46 5.58 Key passes 2.26 2.19 Shots 2.14 3.22 Assists 0.54 0.17 Goals 0.12 0.27 Statistics correct as of 24/07/2024

The former Braga and Lazio playmaker would head to Anfield with plenty of Premier League experience, having racked up 31 goal contributions over the course of 111 appearances in the competition, and he would become Slot's first acquisition in the Reds' hot-seat if a speedy agreement can be found with Wolves.

Neto is determined to feature in one of the leading European competitions if he moves onto pastures new ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, GMS sources recently revealed, and a £60million price tag has been slapped on him amid additional interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Although Pedro Neto has found the back of the net once and registered a further assist over the course of seven appearances against Liverpool, he has been on the losing side on every occasion

Slot Has Ait-Nouri on Radar as Possible Arrival

Merseyside giants could face competition from arch-rivals

Wolves are in danger of being the subject of a double raid from Liverpool as GMS sources have learned that Ait-Nouri is also on Slot's radar as he looks to make adjustments to the squad he inherited from Klopp, and there is a possibility of the Reds being able to leave their counterparts helpless when it comes to negotiating a fee.

That is because there have been suggestions that the Algeria international has a release clause worth in the region of £38million written into his contract, but the Molineux hierarchy have stopped short of confirming whether that is true since the transfer window reopened for business last month.

Liverpool are at risk of facing competition from arch-rivals Manchester United as GMS sources recently revealed that boss Erik ten Hag has explored a potential deal for Ait-Nouri after going lengthy spells of last season without a recognised left-back thanks to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia struggling with injuries.

Related Wataru Endo Names Player Liverpool Should Sign to Replace Mohamed Salah Wataru Endo has named his international colleague Takefusa Kubo as an ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

But GMS sources understand that the Merseyside heavyweights are more keen on landing Neto, resulting in them doing extensive groundwork on the 24-year-old ahead of potentially attempting to lure his Wolves teammate into making the same switch as the deadline edges closer.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt