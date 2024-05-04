Highlights Liverpool should consider signing Joao Palhinha as a defensive midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, as he is seen as a 'surefire fit'.

Liverpool have been urged to sign Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha by Sky Sports pundit Dougie Critchley ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Portuguese international described as a 'surefire fit' for the Reds.

Bringing in an additional player in the middle of the park might not appear to be an immediate priority for the Merseyside outfit after rebuilding their midfield last summer. With the Reds likely to fall short in the Premier League title race, Liverpool's recruitment team might feel that no area of the squad is untouchable.

Throughout the season, Klopp has utilised different players in a slightly deeper role in midfield, including Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, so Liverpool could benefit from signing a specialist defensive midfielder.

Liverpool Urged to Sign Joao Palhinha

He would be a 'surefire fit'

Speaking on the Saturday Social, pundit Critchley has named Fulham midfielder Palhinha as a player that Liverpool should be looking to bring in during the summer transfer window...

“He also just slots straight in. There’s no adaptation time. There’s no Endo taking three or four months to get used to it. There’s no Mac Allister playing out of position. He’s one of the outstanding defensive midfielders in the league. I don’t think there’s going to be as much competition for him this year. I think he’s an absolute surefire fit.”

Palhinha is a player that has piqued the interest of the Merseyside club in the past, with journalist Dean Jones revealing to GIVEMESPORT back in December that Liverpool have had their eye on him for over a year. The Fulham midfielder was close to making the move to Bayern Munich last summer, but a deal collapsed on deadline day as the Cottagers failed to bring in a replacement.

Shortly after his failed transfer to the Bundesliga, Palhinha signed a new deal at Craven Cottage, keeping him at the club until 2028, with Fulham having the option to extend his stay until 2029. As a result, the capital club are in a strong negotiation position if someone like Liverpool does arrive with an offer on the table to prise him away.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Palhinha has made 138 tackles in the Premier League this season, more than any other player in England's top flight.

Liverpool Must Upgrade on Wataru Endo

The Reds will want to go to the next level

Speaking on the Walk On podcast, The Athletic reporter Simon Hughes has suggested that Liverpool may need to upgrade on a few players in the summer, including Wataru Endo. The journalist claims that the Reds to bring in someone in the 'world-class' bracket in the middle of the park.

Palhinha is undoubtedly one of the top defensive midfielders in the Premier League and there's no doubt he would provide some quality competition if Liverpool were to secure his signature.

