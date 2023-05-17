Liverpool could be open to selling Joe Gomez in the summer transfer window, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has struggled for game time this season and is firmly down the pecking order at Anfield.

Liverpool news - Joe Gomez

Gomez, who is earning £95k-a-week at Liverpool, signed a new five-year deal last year, keeping him at the club until 2027.

However, with Ibrahima Konate coming to the club and competing with Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip, Gomez has found it tough to become a guaranteed starter.

The former Charlton Athletic defender hasn't featured for Liverpool in their last eight games, so it's clear to see that Jurgen Klopp doesn't consider him one of his first-choice centre-backs.

Football agent Haydn Dodge recently told CaughtOffside that Newcastle are admirers of Gomez, so that could be an interesting one to watch in the summer transfer window.

Gomez has started 14 Premier League games this season, as per FBref, with the likes of Konate and Matip picking up injuries throughout the season, so Klopp may be reluctant to allow him to leave the club due to needing him for cover.

Although, if Liverpool do receive a reasonable offer for Gomez which could allow them to spend money in other areas, it could be sensible to allow him to move on. Whether a club will be willing to pay the fee Liverpool will demand remains to be seen.

What has Taylor said about Gomez?

Taylor has suggested that Liverpool could be open to selling Gomez in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's hard to say really. I think ultimately it will hinge on whether any options arrive on the table for him. I think Liverpool would probably be open to losing him and replacing him if they had a chance to get a decent fee."

Should Liverpool offload Gomez?

Unless the Merseyside club get a decent offer for Gomez, it probably doesn't make a lot of sense.

However, if Gomez is desperate to leave Anfield and go and play regular football, then keeping an unhappy player at the club doesn't benefit anyone.

This may force the Reds to invest in a new central defender, but it could be time to find a young, up-and-coming centre-back who is more accepting of playing a squad role for the next few years.

At the moment, Liverpool have four relatively experienced, senior defenders fighting for two positions.