Arsenal legend Paul Merson claims that if Liverpool sign Mason Mount and Jude Bellingham in the summer then they will be a “title-contending team” once again.

Liverpool, who won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season, have endured a difficult campaign this time around as they are already eliminated from the Champions League and the two domestic cup competitions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are also currently languishing in sixth place in the Premier League, and will have to up their game if they are to qualify for the Champions League next season as they are currently seven points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth, even though they do have two games in hand on the north London side.

What do Liverpool need to sign in the summer?

It is anticipated that The Reds will revamp their squad in the summer, with the midfield area likely to be prioritised and Merson believes that Liverpool will be able to hit their previous heights if they can bring in Borussia Dortmund star Bellingham, 19, and Chelsea academy graduate, Mount, 24, in the summer transfer window.

"Whoever gets Mason Mount has got the biggest result ever," Merson told Sky Sports, with a number of clubs said to be interested.

"The kid can play. It's bad business by Chelsea - they should give him what he's asking for. You don't offload your best players.

"There are so many players that need to get shipped out of this Chelsea squad before Mount. When you hear whispers of the teams that want to buy him that tells you everything you need to know."

Mason Mount and Jude Bellingham's futures

Mount's current deal with Chelsea expires in the summer of 2024 and if both parties cannot come to an agreement on a new contract, then it is likely that The Blues will have to sell the England international this summer as opposed to next summer, in which they could lose him on a free transfer.

Merson acknowledged Mount’s talent when speaking to Sky Sports and the former Aston Villa midfielder also name checked Bellingham when talking up Liverpool’s chances of competing for the Premier League title again.

Merson went on to say: "If Liverpool go and get Mount and then Jude Bellingham, who could also go to Liverpool, you've got a title-contending team. Why would you want to chance that? Why would you make them stronger?

"I'm a huge fan of Mount, he's a top-class player. He's not playing at the moment because of his contract situation. With the size of the squad, they aren't going to select a player who won't sign a new contract."