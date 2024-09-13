Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk could complete a move to Serie A if he is unable to agree a new contract at Anfield as Italian heavyweights Juventus and Inter Milan are monitoring his situation with intent ahead of potentially offering a fresh challenge, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Reds entered a new era during the summer, with Arne Slot being installed as their incoming boss after Feyenoord accepted a compensation package worth up to £9.4million, and they have got their season off to a promising start due to maintaining a 100 per cent winning record.

Although Federico Chiesa's arrival has provided the Dutch tactician with a fresh wide option thanks to sealing a £12.5million switch from Juventus, the summer transfer window proved to be difficult as Liverpool went in search of bolstering their squad, and they are in danger of seeing key men depart as free agents at the end of the campaign.

Juventus and Inter Milan Eye Van Dijk Swoop

Netherlands international has reached final stages of contract

Juventus and Inter Milan are among the clubs keeping tabs on van Dijk's situation at Liverpool, according to GMS sources, and they are seriously considering attempting to tie him down to a pre-contract agreement in January if his current employers are unable to convince him to put pen-to-paper in the coming months.

The centre-back has entered the final 10 months of his deal, which allows him to pocket £220,000-per-week on Merseyside, and he will be in a position to enter discussions with overseas admirers at the turn of the year ahead of a potential switch as a free agent at the end of the season if a breakthrough is not made.

GMS sources have been informed that Juventus and Inter Milan would love to speak to van Dijk about the possibility of a move to Serie A for the first time in his career, while there will be further opportunities to join big-names competing in the Champions League if it becomes clear that a Liverpool departure is on the cards.

Virgil van Dijk's season-by-season Premier League record for Liverpool Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 3 0 0 1 0 2023/24 36 2 2 3 1 2022/23 32 3 1 3 0 2021/22 34 3 2 3 0 2020/21 5 1 0 1 0 2019/20 38 5 1 1 0 2018/19 38 4 2 1 0 2017/18 14 0 0 1 0 Statistics correct as of 13/09/2024

The Netherlands international became the most expensive defender in the world when he moved to the Reds in a £75million switch from Southampton in January 2018, and he quickly went on to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet while German tactician Klopp was at the helm.

Van Dijk has also been a mainstay since Slot headed into the dugout, with him failing to miss a single minute of Liverpool's first three encounters of the Premier League campaign, but GMS sources have learned that he is gaining interest from European giants thanks to there being uncertainty over his long-term future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Virgil van Dijk made 11 clearances, three interceptions and two tackles during Liverpool's 3-0 win over arch-rivals Manchester United earlier this month

Van Dijk Still Expected to Agree Fresh Terms

Central defender wants to remain at Anfield despite having admirers

GMS sources have been told that there remains an expectation that van Dijk will sign an extended contract at Liverpool, with his current employers hopeful of persuading him to stay in his current surroundings despite already being aware that he will not be short of options if he decides to move onto pastures new.

The 33-year-old gave the Reds renewed optimism about being able to tie him down to fresh terms when he publicly admitted that he wants his Anfield career to progress beyond the remainder of the season while on international duty, and he turned down the opportunity to cash in on the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia.

Having spoken to key figures inside Anfield, GMS sources understand that Slot was always wanting to get his feet under the table at Liverpool before there was any true progress when it came to signings and contract renewals for the likes of van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Van Dijk was recently described as an era-defining defender by GMS - alongside the likes of Sergio Ramos, Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Bobby Moore, Paolo Maldini and Franco Baresi - and the Merseyside giants remain keen to keep him on board instead of giving Juventus and Inter Milan an opportunity to pounce.

