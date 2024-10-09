Liverpool are monitoring the progress of Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi, who they view as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Adeyemi has started the new season in electric form, scoring five goals in eight appearances across all competitions, including netting a hat-trick in the Champions League in Dortmund's 7-1 rout of Celtic. The wide man is subsequently attracting interest from several top clubs throughout Europe, with Manchester United said to be leading the race for the German back in September.

However, Liverpool have emerged as a potential suitor in recent days, identifying Adeyemi as a possible long-term replacement for talisman Salah. It's understood that the Reds want to find the heir to the Egyptian's throne sooner rather than later, with his contract expiring next summer, and believe the Dortmund man could be the ideal candidate.

Liverpool Interested in Adeyemi

They'll face serious competition

Born in Munich and spending his early years in Bayern's academy, Adeyemi developed in Austria, coming through the ranks at RB Salzburg. Breaking through into the Red Bull side's first team at the age of 18, he exploded in the 2021/22 season, scoring 23 goals in all competitions for die Roten Bullen.

This prompted Dortmund to splash a reported €30 million on the youngster in 2022, and he's since gone on to establish himself as an important part of the Bundesliga outfit's squad. Playing a prominent role in die Schwarzgelben's run to the Champions League final last season, the 22-year-old is renowned for his frightening pace, and has been described by football analyst Ben Mattinson as a 'killer'.

Having begun the new campaign in exceptional fashion, Adeyemi is now garnering interest throughout Europe. Writing on X, Sky Sports reporter Plettenberg revealed that Liverpool are among the interested parties tracking his every move:

Salah's future at Anfield is said to be up in the air, and speculation has surfaced in recent days that the prolific wide man could surprise the Reds by departing for a Champions League rival on a free transfer next summer. Thus, Arne Slot and the Merseysiders' hierarchy are beginning to succession plan ahead of Salah's potentially imminent exit.

Adeyemi's Bundesliga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 5 Minutes Played 305 Goals 2 Assists 3 Key Passes Per 90 2.65 Shots Per 90 2.36 Successful Take-ons Per 90 3.53

Liverpool Also Looking at Marmoush

The forward has started the season in fine form

A potential alternative to Adeyemi that Liverpool are said to be interested in is Salah's compatriot, Omar Marmoush. The Eintracht Frankfurt forward has lit up the Bundesliga in the early stages of the new campaign, scoring eight goals and registering four assists in just six appearances in the German top flight.

He is understood to be attracted to a move to Merseyside, although the Reds will face competition from the likes of Aston Villa, West Ham and Newcastle for his signature. It's said that Marmoush has no release clause in his contract, so suitors will likely have to offer a significant sum of money to land the in-demand star.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 09/10/2024