Liverpool have decided to continue evaluating Jan Paul van Hecke's performances for Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of potentially attempting to lure him to Anfield when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Reds boss Arne Slot is in danger of his options at the heart of the backline being depleted ahead of next season as Virgil van Dijk has still not been tempted into signing a new contract, meaning he is on course to leave as a free agent when his £220,000-per-week deal expires at the end of June.

Uncertainty over the Dutchman's future has resulted in Liverpool, who are poised to welcome goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to Merseyside after an initial £25million deal was agreed with Valencia last year, scouring the market for fresh options as they close in on being crowned champions.

Van Hecke on Reds' Radar as Potential Arrival

Anfield recruitment chiefs impressed with centre-back's statistics

Liverpool are showing interest in van Hecke after seeking a new centre-back presence ahead of next season, according to GMS sources, and there is an increasing possibility that the Premier League table-toppers will seriously consider heading into negotiations with Brighton in the coming months.

The 24-year-old has played alongside Reds captain van Dijk over the course of his two international appearances for the Netherlands and, having been described as 'really crazy' by Pierre van Hooijdonk, has remained one of the first names on the team sheet as his current employers look to bag European qualification.

GMS sources have been informed that Liverpool's recruitment chiefs have been impressed with van Hecke's statistics as they continue taking a data-led approach when it comes to identifying potential acquisitions, while his adaptation to life in the top flight has made him a particularly attractive option.

The ex-Blackburn Rovers loanee is on track to tick into the final two years of his £30,000-per-week contract in the summer, increasing the Merseyside heavyweights' hopes that they will be able to tempt Brighton into listening to offers if they choose to up the ante in their pursuit when the transfer window reopens.

Liverpool have been alerted to van Hecke's consistency levels and the amount of progressive passes he completes from defence, GMS sources have learned, leading to him being firmly on their radar and Slot wanting scouts to keep tabs on his performances before a final decision is made on whether to pounce.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jan Paul van Hecke made six clearances and won four ground duels during his goalscoring performance for Brighton & Hove Albion against Fulham last weekend

Slot May Face Uphill Battle to Sign Van Hecke

Dutchman wanted in Italy if current employers alter stance

GMS sources have been told that Liverpool will have obstacles to overcome if they elect to enter negotiations for van Hecke as Brighton do not want to cash in after being pleased with his continued improvement since his arrival from NAC Breda, while Serie A giants Napoli are threatening to provide competition if there are indications that a move is possible.

The Italian side landed Billy Gilmour from the south coast outfit less than 12 months ago, with the deal being worth up to £16million if add-ons are triggered, and head coach Antonio Conte is contemplating whether to raid the Amex Stadium as early preparations are made for the 2025/26 campaign.

Van Hecke's style of play and profile fit with what Liverpool are seeking as they look to build on a season where they are destined to be crowned champions, GMS sources understand, and he could come under consideration more seriously if he continues to thrive in a Brighton shirt.

But the Dutchman is not the only Premier League defender on the Reds' shortlist of possible reinforcements because GMS senior correspondent Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Slot has given the green-light for a move to be made for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez as he goes in search of a long-term Andy Robertson replacement.

