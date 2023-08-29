Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would be left in a 'nightmare' situation if Anfield favourite Mohamed Salah is sold to Al-Ittihad ahead of the transfer deadline, but talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on the likelihood of a late deal being struck.

Although the Reds were raided by the Saudi Pro League side earlier in the summer, when Fabinho sealed a £40million switch last month, they are eyeing another big-money acquisition.

Liverpool transfer news - Mohamed Salah

According to CBS Sports, Al-Ittihad are preparing to test Liverpool's resolve by lodging a bid worth close to £129million for Salah.

The report suggests the Egypt international, who has found the back of the net 187 times over the course of his Reds career, has been identified as their top target during the remainder of the summer window and they are willing to make him the most expensive signing in Saudi Pro League history.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a move to Al-Ittihad cannot be ruled out despite Liverpool's intentions to stave off interest.

The Merseyside giants have maintained that Salah is not for sale, while agent Ramy Abbas has dismissed the possibility of his client embarking on a fresh challenge ahead of the deadline.

Having entered the final two years of his £350,000-per-week contract, there has been doubt over where the winger's long-term future lies.

Salah would become one of the best-paid players in the world by heading to Al-Ittihad, who are willing to hand him a salary package worth close to £1.5million-per-week.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboszlai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

What has Alex Crook said about Salah?

Crook believes Liverpool will remain resolute and insist Salah is not on the market despite Al-Ittihad being open to paying a lucrative fee.

The talkSPORT reporter has warned that Klopp will be left in a difficult situation if the 31-year-old is offloaded during the final days of the summer window, but he feels a move is unlikely at this stage.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "They have always been quite steadfast that he is not for sale, and I think they'll stick to that.

"When you look at their summer, they've missed out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. If they were to sell Mo Salah this late in the window, I think that will be a nightmare for Jurgen Klopp.

"I think there's a good chance he might go to Saudi Arabia next summer. I don't think they're giving up at Al-Ittihad and the Saudi Pro League.

"PIF obviously own four of their clubs and I think they see Salah as their marquee signing, but I'd be shocked if it happens this week."

What's next for Liverpool?

Al-Ittihad have clearly been scouting Liverpool as, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Joe Gomez is also among their targets.

The Italian journalist suggests the defender's versatility has caught the reigning Saudi Pro League champions' eye, despite a host of injuries hampered his career.

Gomez has been restricted to just 71 minutes of action since the new season got underway earlier this month, having failed to be included in a single starting XI.

But Liverpool are not necessarily under pressure to cash in as the 26-year-old's £85,000-per-week contract is due to run until the summer of 2027.

Gomez has been on the Reds' books since sealing a £3.5million move from Charlon Athletic in 2015, winning seven pieces of silverware along the way.