Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is facing a 'very strange decision' over whether to cash in on Anfield icon Mohamed Salah, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having already seen Fabinho and Jordan Henderson take advantage of the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia, thanks to completing switches worth £40million and £13million respectively, the Reds are at risk of seeing another big-name star head to the Middle East in the coming weeks.

Liverpool transfer news - Mohamed Salah

According to MailOnline, a Saudi Arabian delegation arrived in London on Saturday after Al-Ittihad have set their sights on making a final push to prise Salah away from Liverpool.

The report suggests the Egypt international, who has entered the final two years of his £350,000-per-week contract, is not for sale and happy on Merseyside after a £150million offer was rejected during the final stages of the summer window.

It is understood that Al-Ittihad are willing to make Salah the most expensive signing in history as they are open to forking out up to £200million in order to persuade Liverpool to cash in before the Saudi Pro League's fast-approaching deadline.

The Middle Eastern outfit are also prepared to hand the 31-year-old a salary package worth close to £1.5million-per-week, which would make him one of the best-paid players in the world.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Al-Ittihad are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Salah and warned another proposal could be in the offing despite Liverpool being unable to source a replacement.

Even though speculation over his future has been rife, the 31-year-old grabbed his second goal of the season during the Reds' 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboszlai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Salah?

Jones doubts Al-Ittihad will back down in their efforts to recruit Salah, leaving Liverpool with a difficult decision over whether to cash in.

The reputable journalist feels the Reds will need to seriously consider their options if a £200million offer is put on the table as, at this stage of the former Chelsea man's career, they will not stand to secure a similar fee again.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I do still think that the Saudis won't give up on this. But Liverpool are faced with a very strange decision.

"If you genuinely have a £200million offer for a player who is 31, you at least - I think - have to consider that.

"I know how big a player Mo Salah is to them. I know he is irreplaceable, especially now because the transfer window is closed. But you'll never see that money again, for a player like that. If we get to next summer, they might well put in an offer again, but it won't be at that level."

What next for Liverpool?

Liverpool were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer window as, according to Transfermarkt, they spent close to £150million on reinforcements ahead of last Friday's 11pm deadline.

The signings appear to have paid off as the Reds have gone into the international break unbeaten, while only three sides have been more prolific since the new Premier League campaign got underway.

Klopp, who has led Liverpool to 268 wins during his time in the hot-seat, will see his side take on Wolverhampton Wanderers when domestic action returns on September 16.

Having been drawn in a Europa League group alongside LASK, Union Saint-Gilloise and Toulouse, the Merseyside giants will get their bid for continental silverware underway five days later.