Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp 'might move for' Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch and a bid for a Premier League midfielder 'cannot be categorically ruled out' at Anfield, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds still have time to recruit some fresh faces ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut on September 1.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are involved in a head-to-head battle with arch-rivals Manchester United in a bid to win the race to seal a £22million deal for Gravenberch ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

The report suggests the Premier League duo have put contract offers on the table ahead of the 21-year-old, who is still seeking his first appearance of the new season, holding showdown talks with Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool and Manchester United were made aware that Gravenberch is interested in heading to the English top flight for the first time in his career after holding discussions with his representatives last week.

The central midfielder has been on Bayern's books since sealing a £20million switch from Ajax last year, but the move has not gone to plan.

Gravenberch has been restricted to just 937 minutes of action for the reigning Bundesliga champions, while he has only registered two goal contributions along the way.

But Bayern are in a strong negotiating position and not under pressure to sanction the Netherlands international's exit, despite being on the periphery, as he still has four years remaining on his £152,000-per-week contract.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Gravenberch?

Jacobs understands that Liverpool have identified Gravenberch as a target and could look to pounce if Bayern soften their stance over his availability.

Although the respected journalist has refused to rule out a move for Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips, who headed to the Etihad Stadium in a £45million deal last summer, he warns that no progress has been made on Merseyside.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Gravenberch is one option that, if Bayern bend on their position of him being not for sale, Liverpool might move for.

"Kalvin Phillips is another name that's being linked. The Liverpool admiration there is historical because they looked at Phillips when he was still at Leeds, but the player's position has always been that he wants to stay and fight for his place at Manchester City.

"Although that one cannot be categorically ruled out, it appears that Liverpool have not advanced and have not moved in any concrete sense in the last few days. Maybe that is because they're aware that Kalvin Phillips is not looking, at this point, for a late window move."

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool may have a fight on their hands to keep Mohamed Salah as, according to Sky Sports, Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Ittihad are willing to pay more than £100million for his services.

The report suggests the reigning Saudi Pro League champions are willing to make the Egyptian one of the best-paid players in the world with a salary package worth close to £1.5million-per-week, but a move is only on the cards if he looks to force the switch.

It is understood that Liverpool have no interest in offloading Salah at this stage of the transfer window, while Klopp has insisted that the former Chelsea man is committed to the Reds.

The winger has entered the final two years of his £350,000-per-week contract on Merseyside, leading to question marks over where his long-term future lies.