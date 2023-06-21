Liverpool could bring in a player with 'huge prospects' if Jurgen Klopp succeeds in luring Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch to Anfield, RedmenTV presenter Paul Machin has told GIVEMESPORT.

After failing to bag a place in next season's Champions League, the Reds are looking to freshen up their squad with reinforcements.

Liverpool transfer news - Ryan Gravenberch

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are pushing to sign Gravenberch after it has emerged that he is open to sealing an exit from Bayern.

The report suggests the 21-year-old's future will be reassessed when he returns to the Allianz Arena following the international break, while Manchester United have also shown an interest.

It is understood that Gravenberch has already informed Liverpool that he is interested in making the move to Merseyside, while the Reds are prepared to offer a £200,000-per-week contract.

The central midfielder has admitted to being frustrated by a lack of game-time during his first season with Bayern, hinting that his exit could be on the cards if head coach Thomas Tuchel is unable to offer assurances.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool will only open negotiations with Bayern if it becomes clear that Gravenberch is on the market.

What has Paul Machin said about Gravenberch?

Machin believes Gravenberch is an exciting talent who Klopp will be keen to work with during the early stages of his career.

The presenter feels the Liverpool boss could look to alter the Dutchman's style of play if he ends up heading to Merseyside.

Machin told GIVEMESPORT: "Gravenberch has huge prospects and is someone Jurgen Klopp will look at and think, 'I can mould him and change him into the player that I want'.

"I think, naturally, he is a box-to-box midfielder, but I could see him being converted into more of a No.6 in Liverpool's style. I think he could suit that role, but you need training and maturity for that."

Would Gravenberch be a good signing for Liverpool?

Although Gravenberch's game-time was limited last season, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he was only afforded three Bundesliga starts, he has previously shown that he is capable of making a telling impact from the middle of the park.

The Netherlands international racked up 25 goal contributions in 103 appearances for Eredivisie giants Ajax.

His form resulted in Bayern splashing the cash on Gravenberch, with the Bavarian outfit parting with up to £20million to get the deal over the line.

There is no doubt that the midfielder is comfortable in possession as, according to Sofascore, he boasted 96 per cent pass accuracy in his own half during the 2022/23 Bundesliga campaign.

Having already signed Alexis Mac Allister for an initial £35million, Liverpool should seriously consider making Gravenberch their next acquisition.