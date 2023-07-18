Liverpool are not expected to stand in Jordan Henderson's way ahead of a move from Anfield after journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT the fee Al-Ettifaq will have to pay.

Although Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has bolstered his squad with the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for £35million and £60million respectively, he is on the verge of seeing his captain depart.

Liverpool transfer news - Jordan Henderson

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool and Al-Ettifaq remain locked in discussions as they attempt to reach a compromise over a fee which would allow Henderson to head to Saudi Arabia.

The Italian journalist suggests the Reds are unwilling to allow the central midfielder, who has been on their books since sealing a £20million switch from Sunderland 12 years ago, to leave without recouping a fee.

It is understood that Henderson has verbally agreed, in principle, a contract with Al-Ettifaq ahead of potentially linking up with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who is now in charge of the Saudi Pro League side.

The England international is set to quadruple his £190,000-per-week salary if a move to the Middle Eastern big-spenders is rubber-stamped as he is in line to secure a deal which would allow him to pocket £700,000 every seven days.

Despite the uncertainty over Henderson's future, he was still included in the travelling party which headed to Germany for Liverpool's pre-season tour last weekend.

Respected journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 33-year-old's decision to seek a move to Al-Ettifaq surprised his current employers as they felt he would remain at Anfield to aid his chances of being named in England's Euro 2024 squad.

Henderson has made 492 appearances in Liverpool's colours, racking up 94 goal contributions along the way.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Henderson?

Jacobs believes that Liverpool will end up accepting a fee in the region of £10million as they do not want to end Henderson's chances of clinching a life-changing contract at Al-Ettifaq.

The journalist feels the Merseyside giants will relent after taking the skipper's loyalty and service to the Reds into account.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Now it's about Liverpool and Al-Ettifaq agreeing a fee, which is only thought to be somewhere in the region of £10million. I don't think that Liverpool will stand in his way."

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool could raid the Premier League champions as they look to bolster their midfield as, according to Sky Sports, Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips is on Klopp's radar.

The report suggests Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch and Sofyan Amrabat, of Fiorentina, are also being monitored, while a move for Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo has been ruled out.

But Romeo Lavia has been identified as Liverpool's top target, and they are preparing to test Southampton's resolve by readying a bid after he has been convinced of the project on offer at Anfield.

The Championship club are open to sanctioning the Belgium international's permanent departure after turning down a loan proposal which was made by La Liga giants Barcelona.

But Liverpool will have to be open to spending big on Lavia as Southampton are seeking up to £50million after Arsenal and Chelsea have also been circling.