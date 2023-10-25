Highlights Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas has a chance to rediscover his best form after Andy Robertson has been ruled out through injury.

The Greece international's wait for a first Premier League start of the season ended against Everton last weekend.

Tsimikas' potential extended run in the starting line-up comes after penning a new contract last month.

Liverpool star Kostas Tsimikas has reached the 'make or break' stage of his Anfield career, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether he could be sold in January.

Although the Greece international has been on the Reds' books since completing a £11.75million switch from Olympiacos three years ago, he has struggled to secure a consistent run in the starting line-up under boss Jurgen Klopp.

But first-choice left-back Andy Robertson's shoulder injury, which will result in him having to undergo surgery, has presented Tsimikas with a golden opportunity to make his mark on Merseyside.

Tsimikas backed by Liverpool icon in bid for prominent role

Klopp has insisted it is unrealistic to expect Tsimikas to become one of the first names on the team sheet in Robertson's absence as, according to the Express, he is preparing to rotate his options after last weekend's win over rivals Everton began a run of seven matches in the space of 22 days.

The report suggests Joe Gomez, who has had to deal with his own injury problems since joining Liverpool in a £3.5million deal from Charlton Athletic in 2015, and other up-and-coming talent will be handed the opportunity to stake a claim while the Scotland international is on the treatment table.

But former Reds captain Sami Hyypia has backed Tsimikas to make the left-back position his own while Klopp is still reeling from the news that he will be unable to call upon Robertson for a number of months.

Kostas Tsimikas' senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Olympiacos 86 0 12 17 1 Liverpool 66 0 12 8 0 Willem II Tilburg 37 6 4 5 0 Esbjerg 13 2 2 5 1 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

The 27-year-old was handed his first Premier League start of the campaign as a Mohamed Salah brace allowed Liverpool to overcome Merseyside neighbours Everton last weekend, and he will be looking to secure regular game time in the weeks ahead.

Despite being on the periphery prior to Robertson's long-term injury, with him only securing 336 minutes of game time in all competitions since the season got underway in August, Tsimikas' commitment to his current employers has not faltered.

That was emphasised by the former Efsbjerg man penning a new long-term contract, which is understood to be worth £75,000-per-week and tie him down to Anfield until the summer of 2027, last month.

Jones believes Robertson's lay-off has presented Tsimikas with an opportunity to reignite his Liverpool career and prove doubters wrong.

Although the respected journalist has doubts over whether the two-time Greek title-winner will ever become Klopp's first-choice left-back option, a January exit does not appear to be on the cards at this stage.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's massively important to Tsimikas that he embraces this moment and proves his worth. An unexpected opportunity has come here with Robertson's injury, so he has got to prove that he is an asset of this club and not a liability. You could even go as far to say it's make or break for him, long-term, at Liverpool. "I think he is a good player and that, within this set-up, he can be successful. But I think that, long-term, Liverpool would aspire to something a bit more than him. "This is his time to prove everybody wrong and, certainly, a lot of people will be doubting whether he can fill that position long-term, but only one man can prove us wrong."

Liverpool eager to win race for £22m Brazilian

Liverpool will attempt to have a deal in place to sign Andre ahead of the transfer window officially opening for business at the turn of the year, according to TEAMtalk, having continued to send scouts to watch him in action for Fluminense despite failing to seal a deal in the summer.

The report suggests the defensive midfielder, who was the subject of numerous Reds bids including a proposal worth close to £22million ahead of the season getting underway, is on course to be given the green light to embark on a fresh challenge in January after his path to the Premier League was initially blocked due to his current employers refusing to sell one of their prised assets while targeting Copa Libertadores glory.

But Liverpool are facing competition for Andre's signature as domestic rivals Arsenal have also added him to their shortlist of targets, while his contract situation puts Fluminense in a strong negotiating position because the Brazil international's agreement at the Maracana is not due to expire until the end of 2026.

However, transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is potential for the Merseyside giants to win the race by striking a mid-season deal, while numerous other clubs are also mulling over whether to head to the negotiating table.