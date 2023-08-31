Liverpool are long-term admirers of Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch and a late move to Anfield could become a 'possibility' for a key reason, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Although Friday's 11pm deadline is fast-approaching, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is still in the market for reinforcements after recouping more than £50million from departures since the window opened for business.

Liverpool transfer news - Ryan Gravenberch

According to MailOnline, Liverpool have successfully agreed personal terms with Gravenberch after it has become clear that he is keen to seal a move away from Bayern.

The report suggests the Merseyside giants have set their sights on wrapping up a £35million deal for the Netherlands international, who is seeking more regular game time after being restricted to just 946 minutes of action since joining the reigning Bundesliga champions from Ajax last year.

Gravenberch was on Klopp's list of potential recruits 12 months ago, before he ended up heading to the Allianz Arena, and Liverpool have entered discussions with Bayern as they look to ascertain whether a deal is possible in the final hours of the window.

It is understood that the central midfielder's preference is to join the Reds rather than other suitors, which includes Manchester United, and a bid is expected to be launched imminently as his valuation has been deemed achievable.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Bayern's stance has changed as they are now willing to listen to offers for Gravenberch despite initially ruling out sanctioning his departure.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboszlai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Gravenberch?

Romano understands that Liverpool are long-term admirers of Gravenberch and, although they wanted to make their move earlier this summer, they have been forced to bide their time.

The Italian journalist believes the Reds could beat arch-rivals Manchester United to the 21-year-old's signature during the final hours of the window if Bayern manage to bring in a replacement.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "He is a player that Liverpool already wanted in June. But, in that moment, it was not even possible to speak to Bayern and it was the same in July.

"Now, the agents of the player are waiting to see what Bayern will decide to do in that position. If Bayern bring in one more midfielder, probably a defensive midfielder, there could be a chance for Gravenberch to leave the club by Friday. Let's see because it's a possibility to keep an eye on for Liverpool and also for Manchester United."

What next for Liverpool?

Liverpool could face a battle to hold onto Mohamed Salah as, according to MailOnline, he has given Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Ittihad encouragement that he would be keen to listen to offers.

The report suggests clubs in the Gulf state view the Egypt international, who has racked up three goal contributions during the early stages of the new campaign, as their crown jewel ahead of the Club World Cup on home soil in December and Al-Ittihad are preparing to test the Reds' resolve with a £118million bid.

Alex Crook, the talkSPORT reporter, recently told GIVEMESPORT that sanctioning Salah's departure so close to the deadline would come as a 'nightmare' for Klopp.

Although the Merseyside giants have maintained that the winger is not for sale, there is doubt over where his long-term future lies after entering the final two years of his £350,000-per-week contract.

Salah would become one of the best-paid players in the world by heading to Al-Ittihad, who are willing to hand him a salary package worth close to £1.5million-per-week.