Liverpool have set their sights on beating Manchester City and Real Madrid to the signing of 'next generation' talent Jamal Musiala, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT what figure the Anfield giants will have to stump up in order to lure him away from Bayern Munich.

Although Reds boss Jurgen Klopp made wholesale changes to his midfield during the summer - bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch for a combined fee in the region of £150million - it appears that he is keen to secure further reinforcements when the winter transfer window opens for business at the turn of the year.

Having maintained their 100 per cent winning record in the Europa League group stage by beating Toulouse earlier this week, and enjoyed a promising start to the Premier League campaign, Liverpool are hoping they will be an attractive proposition for targets.

Liverpool facing major battle to land Musiala

Liverpool are eager to win the race to sign Musiala, according to German media outlet Bild, but are facing competition from La Liga title-chasers Real Madrid after both clubs have sensed an opportunity to test Bayern's resolve.

The report suggests Klopp is waiting in the wings as the 20-year-old, who got his name on the scoresheet 16 times and provided his teammates with the same number of assists last season, is growing disgruntled after falling down the pecking order and regularly finding himself on the bench this term.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Bayern remain keen to hold onto Musiala despite Liverpool being among the admirers to have sent scouts to watch him in action, with him being of a similar ilk to England international Jude Bellingham.

Jamal Musiala's season-by-season record at Bayern Munich Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2019/20 1 0 0 0 0 2020/21 37 7 1 0 0 2021/22 40 8 6 2 0 2022/23 47 16 16 2 0 2023/24 10 2 3 2 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt up to and including October 27, 2023

In a further blow for the Merseyside outfit, it is understood that the former Chelsea youngster is not currently contemplating leaving the reigning Bundesliga champions despite being earmarked as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Although Liverpool's domestic rivals Manchester City are preparing to head to the negotiating table with a lucrative offer as they look to persuade Bayern to cash in on Musiala in the coming months, the Bavarian giants are confident of tempting him to sign a new contract next year amid additional interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The intention to tie the Germany international down to fresh terms comes despite his £91,000-per-week contract not being due to expire until the summer of 2026, already putting the Allianz Arena-based heavyweights in a strong negotiating position if admirers test their resolve when the transfer window reopens.

Jacobs understands that Bayern have no intentions of sanctioning Musiala's departure as he is seen as a key member of the squad who still has plenty of time to take his game to the next level, making him even more valuable further down the line.

The respected journalist feels Liverpool would only be able to tempt the attacking midfielder's current employers into agreeing terms for a fee in excess of £87million.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Bayern have no obligation or urgency to sell. They don't have to worry about it. Next year, what I think they'll do instead is try to focus on seeing how they can extend that deal. "But if somebody is to succeed in 2024, I think they're going to have to put down well in excess of €85million or €90million, maybe even more than €100million, so £87m plus. "I think that any top player like that will always have admiration because he is in that class of the next generation with an incredibly high ceiling. But, of course, Bayern know that, so I don't see them just looking to cash in, financially, when they still see the player as highly valuable to their project."

Reds in pole position to sign title-winning star

Liverpool are being considered the favourites to land Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio, according to Bild, after fellow admirers have dropped out of the race for his signature in the January window.

The report suggests the 22-year-old, who has become an integral member of his current employers' backline after racking up more than 130 appearances, has been watched by several Premier League clubs for a number of months.

But Liverpool were boosted in their pursuit earlier this week as it emerged that Manchester United have pulled out of the running for Inacio's services due to boss Erik ten Hag having limited funds to play with at the turn of the year.

The Portugal international has clinched four pieces of silverware while on his boyhood club's books, including his homeland's title, ahead of a potential switch to Anfield.