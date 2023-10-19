Highlights Liverpool could be halted in their attempts to lure Leroy Sane away from reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The Germany international has been identified as Klopp's first-choice target ahead of Mohamed Salah's potential exit.

Liverpool are sensing an opportunity as Sane is set to enter the final 18 months of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool could be frustrated in their attempts to land Leroy Sane as transfer insider Dean Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on the Anfield giants' pursuit of the Bayern Munich star.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp already appears to have set his sights on the January window despite spending close to £150million on fresh faces during the summer.

Latest transfer news

Liverpool have earmarked Sane as their first-choice target to replace Mohamed Salah, according to the Mirror, and are willing to shatter their transfer record in order to reach an agreement with reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern.

The report suggests Klopp is eager to lure the Germany international back to the Premier League and beat Real Madrid to his services by forking out more than the £85million which resulted in Darwin Nunez becoming the most expensive acquisition in the Merseyside outfit's history when he joined from Benfica last year.

Sane already boasts plenty of Premier League experience, having racked up 57 goal contributions over the course of 90 appearances in the competition for Manchester City before heading to Bayern in a deal worth close to £55million three years ago.

Pep Guardiola's side would profit from Liverpool tempting the winger away from the Allianz Arena as they inserted a 10 per cent sell-on clause into the deal which took him back to his homeland.

The Reds are looking to take advantage of Sane's precarious contract situation as he is set to enter the final 18 months of his £281,000-per-week agreement at the turn of the year, but Bayern have already shown that they are not keen to sanction his exit.

Liverpool explored a deadline day deal for the 27-year-old during the summer window, having seen Al-Ittihad up the ante in their pursuit of talisman Salah, but a move away from Bavaria could not be rubber-stamped.

It appears that Bayern's stance has not changed as they are preparing to open discussions over fresh terms instead of sanctioning Sane's departure, with them being eager to tie him down to a new five-year deal which would keep him on board until 2028.

Read more: Jurgen Klopp's first Liverpool squad back in 2015 - where are they now?

Jones understands that Sane has a pivotal decision to make over his future as Bayern are set to ask him and his representatives to head to the negotiating table for talks over an improved contract.

The respected journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of Liverpool looking to replace Salah, when he eventually walks away from Anfield, with a star who is already among Klopp's options.

When asked about the Reds' links to Sane, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"He has got a big decision to make himself about whether he wants to stay in Germany or come back to the Premier League, and those conversations aren't too far away at Bayern Munich. "But there is still that uncertainty for me over whether Liverpool do directly replace Salah or look within that squad right now to see if they've already got options there that can help them by. "Actually moving into life beyond Mo Salah is a very tricky process because he has obviously been so influential to the success that they've had."

Will Sane be an ideal replacement for Salah?

Liverpool parted with £34.3million when they signed Salah from Italian side Roma six years ago, according to Sky Sports, and it proved to be money well spent as he has gone on to become an icon on Merseyside.

The Egyptian is just eight goals shy of reaching the 200 mark in a Reds shirt, placing him fifth in the list of the club's all-time leading scorers, but Klopp needs to start planning for a future without the talismanic winger at his disposal.

That is because respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Saudi Arabian interest is refusing to go away, making a 2024 switch a distinct possibility despite Liverpool wanting to keep Salah's firepower.

But Sane could be an ideal replacement for the Anfield favourite as he has made a blistering start to the campaign, finding the back of the net seven times in 11 appearances.

Statistics highlight that Sane has also secured a better average match rating than Harry Kane, who sealed a £100million switch to Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur during the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich's top five performers in the Bundesliga this season by average match ratings Leroy Sane 8.34 Harry Kane 7.84 Joshua Kimmich 7.53 Kingsley Coman 7.50 Alphonso Davies 7.46 All figures according to WhoScored

Sane has been averaging a Bundesliga goal every 102 minutes since the campaign got underway, highlighting that he is in a rich vein of form and would be a serious threat in a Liverpool shirt.

But tempting Bayern to sell the former Schalke man, who has got his name on the scoresheet 97 times over the course of his senior club career, will be a difficult task for the Reds.