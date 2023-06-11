Liverpool will find it difficult to lure Bruno Guimaraes to Anfield as there is a 'less than 5%' chance of Newcastle United sanctioning his exit, RedmenTV presenter Ste Hoare has told GIVEMESPORT.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his midfield options as James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to move onto pastures new when their respective contracts expire at the end of the month.

Liverpool transfer news - Bruno Guimaraes

According to Goal, Liverpool and reigning La Liga champions Barcelona have opened talks with Guimaraes' representatives ahead of a potential move from Newcastle.

The report suggests the Brazil international's entourage have warned his current employers about the interest, while both suitors have been seeking information over his availability.

It is understood that Barcelona are confident that a fee in the region of £87million will be enough to persuade Newcastle into selling Guimaraes.

But the Magpies have put plans in place to tie the 25-year-old down to a new contract after Real Madrid have emerged as an additional admirer.

In a further blow for Liverpool, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are confident of keeping Guimaraes at St James' Park.

What has Ste Hoare said about Guimaraes?

Hoare is not shocked that Liverpool are in the hunt for Guimaraes' signature after he has impressed in a Newcastle shirt.

But the RedmenTV presenter has warned that Jorg Schmadtke, who is overseeing transfers after being appointed as the club's new sporting director last month, is facing an almost impossible task in trying to get a deal over the line.

Hoare told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm not surprised that Liverpool like him. I like him and think he is a very good player.

"But you would put the chances of getting him at less than 5%. It just seems improbable, if not impossible, at this stage."

Would Guimaraes be a good signing for Liverpool?

Guimaraes played a pivotal role in Newcastle qualifying for next season's Champions League, with WhoScored handing him an average match rating of 7.21 for his Premier League performances during the 2022/23 campaign.

Kieran Trippier and Joelinton were the only Magpies teammates to secure a better figure, emphasising that the £160,000-per-week man would be an exciting addition to Liverpool's squad.

Guimaraes is also capable of being a serious threat in the final third of the pitch as, over the course of his senior club career, he has found the back of the net 20 times and recorded a further 19 assists.

The former Lyon central midfielder has now made 49 Premier League appearances since joining Newcastle, which will be an additional attraction for Klopp as it means he will not need to be handed time to adjust to the rigours of the division.

Guimaraes joined the Magpies in a deal worth up to £40million last year, and he has proven to be worth every penny.