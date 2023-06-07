Liverpool could look to lure Borussia Monchengladbach star Manu Kone and Nice defensive midfielder Khephren Thuram to Anfield after signing Alexis Mac Allister, RedmenTV presenter Ste Hoare has told GIVEMESPORT.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is on the verge of completing his first signing of the summer as Brighton & Hove Albion have given permission for Mac Allister to undergo a medical ahead of a big-money switch.

Liverpool transfer news - Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have been in direct contact with the representatives of Kone and Thuram this week.

The respected journalist suggests the Merseyside outfit are assessing their options ahead of potentially recruiting further midfielders after Mac Allister's arrival, but internal discussions are still being held.

It is understood that Bundesliga side Monchengladbach are willing to sanction Kone's exit for as little as £30million after he has worked his way onto Liverpool's radar.

But the Reds are not the only Premier League club eyeing the 22-year-old as Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Although Paris Saint-Germain are looking to strike a deal for Thuram, the Nice midfielder would prefer to join Liverpool, and talks over a move are advanced.

What has Ste Hoare said about Kone and Thuram?

Hoare believes Liverpool have set their sights on welcoming up-and-coming talent into Klopp's squad after seemingly winning the race for Mac Allister.

The RedmenTV presenter has refused to rule out the possibility of Jorg Schmadtke, who was appointed as the Premier League giants' new sporting director last week, tying up deals for Kone and Thuram.

Hoare told GIVEMESPORT: "It's difficult with Liverpool because they very rarely go for what you'd call superstar players. Liverpool don't go out and buy the 20-year-old who has already been there and done it. They try and get the next one.

"There's always a bit of projection involved in it, but I can see why they would like Kone and Thuram. They could add one or the other to Liverpool's midfield, or maybe both."

Would Kone and Thuram be good signings for Liverpool?

There is no doubt that Kone would bring additional aggression to the heart of Liverpool's midfield as, according to Sofascore, he averaged 2.5 tackles per Bundesliga outing during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Frenchman's nature on the pitch has resulted in him getting into trouble in the past, having already been booked 35 times and sent off once during the early stages of his career, but that no-nonsense attitude will be attractive to Klopp.

Thuram is a consistently high performer and that is emphasised by the fact he was handed the sixth-best average match rating by WhoScored, in the Nice squad, for his Ligue 1 performances during the most recent season.

The 22-year-old is also capable of making an impact in the final third of the pitch, having racked up 10 goal contributions, despite being defensive-minded.

As Kone and Thuram are on contracts worth a combined £51,000-per-week, they could prove to be smart signings who will not make a huge impact on Liverpool's wage bill.