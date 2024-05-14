Highlights Liverpool may have to convince Luis Diaz to remain at Anfield as he is keen to join Barcelona if they up the ante in their pursuit when the transfer window reopens.

The Colombia international is likely to put pressure on his current employers to sanction his departure if a bid is made in the coming weeks.

Fenway Sports Group and incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot are not particularly open to cashing in on Diaz despite his desire to feature for Barcelona.

Liverpool could face a battle to hold onto Luis Diaz as the Colombia international is on course to agitate for an Anfield exit if La Liga heavyweights Barcelona up the ante in their pursuit when the transfer window reopens for business in the coming weeks, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Reds are already preparing to enter a new era as boss Jurgen Klopp is set to walk away from his position after the Premier League high-flyers' clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the season this weekend, and there is speculation over whether big-name members of the squad could join the German tactician in moving on.

Arne Slot is on course to be appointed as the former Borussia Dortmund chief's successor, thanks to Liverpool agreeing a compensation package worth up to £9.4million with Feyenoord, but he may be forced to contend with Diaz seeking a fresh challenge during the early stages of his reign.

Diaz Ready to Push for Move to Barcelona

Colombian desperate to join La Liga giants if opportunity arises

Diaz is likely to push for Liverpool to sanction his departure if a move to Barcelona opens up in the summer, according to GMS sources, despite him publicly insisting that he is happy in his current surroundings and preparing for another campaign of Premier League action in the post-Klopp era.

It is understood that the Merseyside giants are not particularly open to selling the winger, who was signed in a deal worth up to £49million from Porto in January 2022, and their stance will not be impacted by whether the talismanic Mohamed Salah stays in his current surroundings or embarks on a fresh challenge.

Sources around Anfield believe that Diaz is dreaming about completing a transfer to Barcelona, where he would provide the likes of Ferran Torres with stiff competition for a regular starting berth, but he has scored 13 goals, provided his teammates with five assists and got his hands on the Carabao Cup trophy during a fruitful campaign.

Luis Diaz's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Ferran Torres Luis Diaz Ferran Torres Pass completion percentage 83.5 77.4 Shot-creating actions 5.53 3.98 Shots 3.17 3.01 Key passes 2.15 1.79 Goals 0.28 0.57 Assists 0.18 0.16 Statistics correct as of 14/05/2024

Liverpool will head into the transfer window in a strong negotiating position as the 27-year-old's contract - which allows him to pocket £55,000-per-week - is not due to expire until the summer of 2027, meaning they will be able to set lofty demands ahead of his suitors potentially testing their resolve.

Due to Diaz's current employers being eager to retain his services, GMS sources have been informed that Barcelona would need to pay a premium to lure him to their temporary home at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, but their financial situation means they could struggle to put a lucrative proposal on the table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luis Diaz registered 10 shots during Liverpool's 4-1 win over Luton Town in February, which has remained his highest tally in a single Premier League outing this season

PSG Switch Does Not Appeal to Diaz

Winger prefers Barcelona over Ligue 1 champions

Although GMS sources understand that Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have joined Barcelona in holding an interest in Diaz, it is thought that a switch to the Parc des Princes does not appeal to their target despite them reaching the Champions League semi-finals before being denied a trip to Wembley by Borussia Dortmund.

The French giants will have plenty of money to spend as Kylian Mbappe is set to walk away at the end of his contract, which will save up to £114million every year, but the South American would prefer to work under Blaugrana head coach Xavi if he brings the curtain down on his Liverpool career.

But Diaz, who has been described as 'really special' by current boss Klopp, could be left frustrated if Barcelona come calling for his signature as GMS sources recently revealed that Reds owners Fenway Sports Group have no intention of cashing in during the fast-approaching summer window.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored