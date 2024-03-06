Highlights Liverpool have no current plans to sell Luis Diaz at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah's future is uncertain, with a decision on his future likely to depend on the strength of an offer from Saudi Arabia.

There is no chance that either Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk will leave, despite Reds head coach Jurgen Klopp's pending departure.

​​Liverpool have no current plans to sell forward Luis Diaz, whilst Mohamed Salah's future at Anfield remains 'fluid' according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Reds are hoping to win the Premier League in what will be Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge of the Merseyside giants, whilst the Europa League and FA Cup are still up for grabs following their Carabao Cup triumph in February.

Liverpool will be wary of the future of some of their key players following Klopp's departure and may have to make some difficult decisions over the coming months. Diaz has recently hit an impressive run of form, which could be the difference between Premier League success or falling just short.

​​​​​​Diaz unlikely to be sold this summer

But Salah's future is less certain

According to GMS sources, Liverpool have no intention of selling Diaz during the 2024 summer transfer window. The 27-year-old signed for the Reds in January 2022 in a deal that could eventually rise to £49m.

Diaz, who has 'insane speed' according to Klopp, has established himself as a regular in the German head coach's side across the 2023/24 season. There is no expectation that he will leave the club currently. However, Salah's situation at Anfield remains 'fluid'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diaz has provided six goal contributions in his last six Premier League outings.

The 31-year-old's future is still being determined, and both staying on Merseyside or leaving remain a possibility in the months leading up to the summer market's opening. Liverpool rejected a £150m offer from Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad for Salah's services in the final hours of the 2023 summer transfer window, but a bid from the same country is expected once again.

With the six-time European Cup winners likely to tackle another Saudi bid this summer, they will have to decide on Salah's future. The Reds know that a sale allows them to bring in a hefty fee for the Egypt international and help the incoming manager with other tasks.

Luis Diaz vs Mohamed Salah - 2023/24 Premier League stats Luis Diaz Mohamed Salah Appearances 21(5) 20(1) Minutes 1756 1790 Goals 6 15 Assists 3 9 Shots per game 2.5 3.2 Key passes per game 1.2 2.3 Dribbles per game 1.5 0.9 Overall rating 6.96 7.48

The duo are out of contract in 2025

GMS sources have also indicated there is no chance of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk leaving Liverpool just yet. The vice-captain and captain both see their current deals at Anfield expire in the summer of 2025, but the Reds have no intention of sanctioning a sale this summer. In January, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool could be looking at opening contract talks for Alexander-Arnold, Salah and van Dijk.

The Reds will hope they can keep hold of their best players despite Klopp's pending departure, but the length of their current deals could present a concern. Alexander-Arnold and van Dijk's immediate futures are secure for now, but Salah's is less certain, depending on the strength of the offer from Saudi Arabia this summer.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt and WhoScored correct as of 06-03-24.