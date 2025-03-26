Liverpool boss Arne Slot is on course to hand Conor Bradley the chance to make the right-back position his own when Trent Alexander-Arnold walks away from Anfield in favour of a switch to La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid during the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Reds are preparing to welcome goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to Merseyside at the end of the season, due to an agreement being reached last August to sign him for up to £29million from Valencia, the Premier League table-toppers are bracing themselves for big-name departures.

Alexander-Arnold has moved a step closer to joining Real Madrid as he has agreed a five-year contract worth in excess of £220,000-per-week, despite not officially putting pen-to-paper at this stage, and Liverpool have already made a decision on how they will replace their academy graduate ahead of next term.

Bradley Set for More Opportunities Next Term

Northern Ireland international highly-rated by key figures

Liverpool are not guaranteed to recruit a new right-back option in the summer as Bradley will be given more extensive opportunities to prove his worth next season, according to GMS sources, but Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong and Newcastle United fan favourite Tino Livramento are appreciated.

The Reds are poised to see Alexander-Arnold walk away from Merseyside when his £180,000-per-week contract expires at the end of June, resulting in Slot coming to terms with the fact that his favoured backline will have to change ahead of an expected Premier League title defence in the 2025/26 campaign.

But GMS sources have been informed that Liverpool could opt against splashing the cash on a replacement as Bradley is highly-rated behind the scenes and there is a growing belief that he deserves to be rewarded with the chance to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet.

The 21-year-old Northern Ireland international has impressed when he has filled in for Alexander-Arnold, leading to former Reds chief Jurgen Klopp describing him as 'exceptional', and there is an awareness that his progress could allow them to spend the majority of their transfer budget on strengthening other positions.

Liverpool are not currently viewing the acquisition of a right-sided defender as a priority as Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah are also capable of providing cover, GMS sources have learned, while finding a left-back is seen as more important and has resulted in Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez being among their targets.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conor Bradley has been limited to 371 minutes of Premier League action this season, while he has made just two starts in the competition

Frimpong Among Reds' Potential Acquisitions

Recruitment chiefs could take advantage of release clause

GMS sources have been told that Liverpool are admirers of Frimpong, who is likely to be available in the summer, but there is a serious possibility that they will give Bradley the nod to fill the void left by Alexander-Arnold instead of attempting to strike a deal with Bayer Leverkusen when the transfer window reopens.

Although the Reds will have an opportunity to leave their Bundesliga counterparts helpless by triggering a release clause worth in the region of £34million written into the 24-year-old Dutchman's contract, they are tempted to promote from within as they make preparations for Slot's second season at the helm.

Liverpool have not made an approach for Frimpong, GMS sources understand, while it is a similar story when it comes to Livramento as there is an awareness that Newcastle are highly unlikely to sanction his departure when head coach Eddie Howe considers him untouchable in the aftermath of ending their lengthy trophy drought.

Alexander-Arnold is not the only big-name who is on course to walk away from Anfield in the coming months as GMS sources recently revealed that Federico Chiesa is increasingly likely to cut his Reds career short, with Serie A title-chasers Inter Milan and Napoli among his potential destinations.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 26/03/2025

