Highlights Liverpool are in the hunt for Kalvin Phillips' signature after he has struggled to make an impact at Manchester City.

The defensive midfielder is also being eyed by the likes of Newcastle United, Juventus, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Borussia Dortmund.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes Liverpool will struggle in their bid to overcome stiff competition for Phillips.

Liverpool are 'interested' in tempting Kalvin Phillips to Anfield, but Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT why boss Jurgen Klopp could struggle in his attempts to lure the Manchester City star to Merseyside during the January transfer window.

The Reds' midfield underwent a major makeover during the summer, with close to £150million being spent on Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo, but there will be another opportunity to splash the cash in the coming days.

Klopp could pounce for leading targets he has pinpointed after suffering only one Premier League defeat this season, putting them firmly in the title race, and Phillips has emerged as a potential addition to his squad.

Reds in hunt for Phillips' signature

Liverpool have entered the race to land Phillips next month, according to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, with Klopp attempting to make inroads as he aims to fight off stiff competition for his signature midway through the campaign.

The report suggests the Reds are looking to beat the likes of Newcastle United and Serie A giants Juventus to an agreement for the defensive midfielder, who has been on Manchester City's books since sealing a move worth up to £45million from boyhood club Leeds United last year.

Although Liverpool have joined Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus in lodging enquiries over Phillips' availability, they appear to be playing catch-up as a switch to Newcastle appeals to their target.

It is understood that the Magpies and Juventus are the frontrunners to acquire the England international after he has been told by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola that he is free to find a new club as he seeks more regular game time.

Kalvin Phillips' Manchester City career in numbers Appearances 31 Starts 6 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow cards 3 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 26/12/2023

While Juventus have attempted to steal a march on Newcastle by opening talks with the reigning Premier League champions over a loan deal which includes an option to make Phillips' switch permanent, his current employers are keen for the long-term agreement to become mandatory.

In a boost for Liverpool as they aim to move to the front of the queue, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 28-year-old would prefer to remain in the Premier League instead of embarking on a fresh challenge overseas.

Sheth believes Liverpool will struggle in their attempts to win the race for Phillips as Manchester City could think twice about sanctioning a move to Anfield after selling Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal nearly came back to bite them in their title pursuit last season.

The Sky Sports reporter is confident that Guardiola is viewing the Merseyside giants as direct competition for the Premier League crown and, although the outcast would be keen to join a side competing for silverware if his Etihad Stadium career comes to a premature end, a switch may be blocked.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"Maybe it's best for everyone, especially Kalvin Phillips, if a move can happen. But he would probably want to go to one of the big six clubs, and I just wonder whether Manchester City would want to do business with what is perceived to be a rival. "We saw in the summer before last that they were more than happy to allow Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to go to Arsenal, but they ended up being the main rivals to Manchester City for the title. "We've been hearing noises about teams like Liverpool and other clubs being interested in Kalvin Phillips. I wonder whether they would really facilitate a move to a rival. I think, at this moment in time, Kalvin Phillips will probably just want to play football."

Carvalho willing to return to familiar surroundings

Fabio Carvalho is open to sealing a return to Fulham if his season-long loan spell with RB Leipzig ends ahead of schedule, according to the Mirror, after Liverpool's Premier League rivals have shown interest ahead of the January transfer window opening for business.

The report suggests the Reds are keen to arrange another temporary spell away from Anfield for the 21-year-old as they are unhappy with the fact he has only been handed 360 minutes of action since arriving at Red Bull Arena, but the Bundesliga outfit are maintaining that he is part of their plans for the second half of the campaign.

It is understood that Liverpool have responded to Carvalho's lengthy spells on the periphery by opening discussions with Leipzig over cutting his loan short as they feel remaining in Germany could hamper his development.

The winger's struggles to break into the forefront of head coach Marco Rose's plans have come despite the Saxony-based side being desperate to acquire his services during the summer, having also failed in their attempts to reach a permanent agreement with a £10million bid which was dismissed as derisory by his parent club.

Alongside Fulham, Serie A heavyweights AC Milan and Premier League strugglers Burnley are potential destinations for Carvalho if he returns from Leipzig in the coming days and another loan spell is sanctioned by Klopp.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Portugal under-21 international is facing an uphill battle in his attempts to prove he deserves to have a long-term future at Liverpool as his time on Merseyside has not gone to plan.