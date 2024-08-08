Highlights Liverpool have moved to within touching distance of signing Martin Zubimendi as the Spain international is interested in heading to Anfield.

Reds boss Arne Slot is poised to trigger the release clause written into the Real Sociedad fan favourite's contract.

Zubimendi has moved towards becoming Liverpool's first signing of the summer after progress has been made in the Merseyside giants' pursuit.

Liverpool have been handed a major boost in their attempts to get a deal for Martin Zubimendi over the line as the Real Sociedad star is eager to head to Anfield after boss Arne Slot has set his sights on triggering the release clause written into his contract, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Merseyside giants forked out a compensation package worth up to £9.4million to tempt Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord into allowing the Dutch tactician to make the move into the Reds' dugout, and he has set his sights on making adjustments to the squad he inherited as he aims to be involved in the Premier League title race.

Although Slot has not been splashing the cash in the transfer market as he aims to build on the success of predecessor Jurgen Klopp, who guided the Reds to silverware on eight occasions, he is edging towards making his first acquisition ahead of the fast-approaching August 30 deadline.

Zubimendi Interested in Making Anfield Move

Reds increasingly confident of landing Spain international

Zubimendi is keen to join Liverpool after having his head turned by the project on offer at Anfield, according to GMS sources, and Slot is looking to activate the release clause written into his Real Sociedad contract after making positive progress in tempting him into entertaining a move away from his boyhood club.

The La Liga outfit are expecting the 25-year-old to agree a move to Merseyside, which would allow him to test himself in the Premier League for the first time in his career, and they will be left helpless if a buyout figure worth in the region of £52million is triggered ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

GMS sources have been informed that Liverpool were confident they had made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Zubimendi on Wednesday evening, having initially insisted that they were merely exploring the possibility of a deal rather than actively progressing in their attempts to provide the likes of Wataru Endo with fresh competition.

Martin Zubimendi's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Wataru Endo Martin Zubimendi Wataru Endo Pass completion percentage 85.7 88.0 Percentage of dribblers tackled 54.8 32.8 Clearances 1.83 1.62 Tackles 1.66 2.51 Interceptions 1.25 1.05 Blocks 1.12 1.26 Statistics correct as of 08/08/2024

The Spain international has gone on to make 188 appearances for Real Sociedad after coming through their youth ranks and, having played a role in his homeland winning Euro 2024 last month, he has been courted by numerous clubs as they aim to bolster their respective squads ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

Although Arsenal have also been linked with Zubimendi throughout the summer, GMS sources have learned that the north Londoners resisted the temptation to make a move amid fears that he would remain in his current surroundings for another season before potentially joining Real Madrid if Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso heads to the Bernabeu.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martin Zubimendi made five clearances during Real Sociedad's 3-1 win at Almeria in November, which proved to be his highest tally in a La Liga outing throughout the 2023/24 campaign

Zubimendi Development Came as Shock

Frendrup and Andre have also been among Slot's midfield targets

GMS sources have been told that Liverpool upping the ante for Zubimendi has caused some surprise in the game, having also pinpointed Genoa's Morten Frendrup, Fluminense midfield enforcer Andre and Borussia Monchengladbach tough tackler Manu Kone as potential recruits as Slot goes in search of a new defensive-minded option in the middle of the park.

But the Real Sociedad fan favourite, who still has three years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket close to £50,000-per-week, fancies a move to Anfield and that has resulted in the Reds being eager to get the deal over the line instead of potentially looking back on a missed opportunity.

Although GMS sources recently revealed that Liverpool scouts have been watching Frendrup for a number of months ahead of potentially testing Serie A side Genoa's resolve with a formal bid, Zubimendi appears to be on course to become the maiden signing since Slot was tasked with replacing Klopp.

