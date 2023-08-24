Liverpool could play a key role in Manchester City’s pursuit of Matheus Nunes, as journalist Dean Jones provides insight into the situation, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Liverpool and City are both keen on the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder.

Liverpool transfer news - Latest

News broke on Wednesday evening that Manchester City were considering a move for Wolves midfielder Nunes, as per journalist David Ornstein.

With Kevin De Bruyne ruled out through injury, Pep Guardiola is looking to bring in reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Nunes in the past, but they’re also keen on a Man City midfielder, which could play a key role in this transfer saga.

It’s understood that Liverpool are interested in signing Kalvin Phillips this summer and have already made contact with City.

Now, journalist Jones has provided some insight and plenty of detail into a potential transfer domino.

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Nunes?

Jones has suggested that Liverpool could play a role in Man City’s pursuit of Nunes, due to their interest in the Portuguese midfielder, as well as City’s Phillips.

The journalist adds that Liverpool continue to consider Nunes as an option for the future.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It’s a really interesting link and to be honest quite a scary one for City’s Premier League rivals because it goes to show the levels of detailed scouting of different types of player that are going on there right now.

“ My understanding around the rumour itself is slightly complicated but I think it is entwined with other potential deals and also has a crossover with what Liverpool might do.

“Firstly, it is true that City like Nunes and that they have begun to explore it. My understanding is that while Wolves are not looking to sell him they might do so if a bid over £60million lands.

“That’s the basic point I have been given but there are knock-on effects too, in that I think it also depends what happens with Kalvin Phillips.

“The official word has been that he is not leaving but I do feel there is small scope that could change. Liverpool’s interest in all this seems pretty key too.

“We know they are admirers of Nunes and continue to consider him for the future, so I think City might be trying to get the jump on them here.

“Also, it’s Liverpool that are actually being linked with Phillips recently - it will be strange if they end up with him and not the Wolves player they have really wanted for a long time.

“So, yeah, this has a few layers to it beyond the fact City are clearly identifying talent already within the Premier League to ensure they continue to dominate and they are looking to increase their chances of making history this season by winning the league for a third year in a row."

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

What’s next for Liverpool?

As mentioned, signing a midfielder could be a priority before the end of the window.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds have spoken to the agent of Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch ahead of a potential move.

Reporter Rudy Galetti has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Sofyan Amrabat, Manu Kone, and Khephren Thuram are also on their shortlist to bolster their midfielder.

It could be a busy end to the window for the Merseyside club.