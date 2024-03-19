Highlights Liverpool could be one of several Premier League sides considering a move for Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier during the 2024 summer transfer window at Anfield.

The 21-year-old is also attracting Bundesliga interest after being called up to the German national team.

Michael Edwards could be set to lead a rebuild at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp due to leave his post as head coach at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool are one of several Premier League and European outfits considering a move for Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier during the 2024 summer transfer window, according to Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The Reds are set for an intriguing summer with head coach Jurgen Klopp set to step down from his role at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool will look to retain their quality in attack and could bolster their options as they prepare for life without the legendary manager. Beier has enjoyed an excellent season at Hoffenheim and could be set for a move to a European giant this summer.

Liverpool 'monitoring' Beier

The striker is generating interest from the Premier League and Europe

According to Florian Plettenberg, Maximilian Beier is expected to leave Hoffenheim before the summer and an announcement could be made before EURO 2024 kicks off in June. The 21-year-old hopes to be selected in Germany's squad for the European Championships, which will be hosted in his native country.

Beier has a release clause worth €30m (close to £26m), which could be activated during the summer. Plettenberg reveals that some of the 'top Bundesliga clubs' are interested, although Borussia Dortmund are not currently pushing for his signature. Meanwhile, the reporter has also claimed that the 'top 8 clubs in England' are monitoring Beier, implying that Liverpool are keeping an eye on developments.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Beier has had more shots per game (2.5) than any of his Hoffenheim teammates across the 2023/24 Bundesliga season.

The Brandenburg an der Havel-born star is currently on international duty with Germany for the first time and could use the opportunity to, not only showcase his talents for his country, but also convince potential suitors to make a move for his services this summer. Beier has scored 12 goals and registered five assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances during the 2023/24 season, ranking him as the sixth-highest goalscorer in the German top-flight. Posting on X, Plettenberg revealed:

"News #Beier: A transfer of the 21 y/o top striker from Hoffenheim is planned for the summer! It is quite possible that he makes a decision and announces it before the EUROs! Release clause in summer: around €30m … Top Bundesliga clubs are interested. #BVB is not pushing for him at the moment. The top 8 clubs in England are all monitoring him. Concrete talks will follow. 12 goals and 5 assists this Bundesliga season. Now he is with the national team for the first time."

Maximilian Beier - stats vs forwards across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.60 89 Shots total 3.16 79 Progressive carries 2.26 80 Successful take-ons 1.15 75 Progressive passes received 8.23 88

Michael Edwards facing big decision on Salah's future

The forward was the subject of a £150m bid from Saudi Arabia last summer

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (14th March) that Fenway Sports Group's new chief executive of football operations, Michael Edwards, has a difficult decision to make over the future of Mohamed Salah. The 31-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2025, with the upcoming transfer window potentially representing Liverpool's last opportunity to cash-in on the forward.

In September 2023, Liverpool rejected a £150m offer from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad for Salah's services. Jones doesn't expect the Egypt international to push for a departure, but his exit could open the gateway for the Merseyside outfit to make a move for someone like Beier.

All stats courtesy of FBRef, Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 19-03-24.