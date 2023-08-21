Liverpool still have several midfield targets on their transfer shortlist, including Sofyan Amrabat, despite Wataru Endo’s arrival, and Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has detailed the Anfield outfit’s options to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp aims to bolster his Reds outfit before the window closes in under two weeks.

Liverpool transfer news – Midfielders

It has been a busy summer at Liverpool during the transfer window, with Klopp welcoming three fresh faces to Anfield, with more potentially on the horizon.

Brighton & Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister was the first to arrive, signing for an initial fee of £35m.

The former Seagulls star is a coup for the Merseyside giants, given his price.

However, he will be disappointed to have been shown a red card in his home debut in last weekend’s 3-1 Premier League victory over Bournemouth.

The Reds then turned to RB Leipzig and Hungary star Dominik Szoboszlai, who signed in a deal worth £60m.

At 22 years old, the attacking midfielder is considered a top-class talent with a high ceiling to improve as he adapts to life in the Premier League, signing a five-year deal at Anfield.

And last week, Liverpool secured the signing of VfB Stuttgart and Japan enforcer Endo on a four-year contract in a deal worth £16.2m.

The 30-year-old’s addition came as a bit of a surprise but followed the Reds' unsuccessful pursuits of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, with the duo signing for Chelsea.

However, Liverpool aim to make further additions, looking to boost their midfield options.

Alongside Fiorentina’s Amrabat, Galetti has name-dropped Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone, and Nice’s Khephren Thuram as transfer targets for the Reds, with under a fortnight of the transfer window remaining.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

What has Galetti said about Liverpool’s midfield targets?

On the £120m quartet (as per Transfermarkt), Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “Despite the surprising arrival at Liverpool of Endo, the names followed by the Reds remain substantially the same, including Gravenberch, Kone, Thuram and Amrabat.

“Starting from Amrabat, he has been under the radar many times despite the concrete interest from Manchester United.

“Currently, there is no concrete action for the Fiorentina player from Liverpool. Amrabat is also followed by Atletico Madrid and has interest from Saudi Arabia from Al-Ahli.”

What next for Liverpool this summer?

After starting the Premier League season with four points from a possible six, Liverpool aim to bolster their squad and push on to become challengers for the league title once again.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds aim to hijack Manchester United’s move for Amrabat this summer.

The Moroccan has looked set to join the Red Devils throughout the window but could be on his way to Anfield, with reports suggesting the Merseyside outfit will bid for his services imminently.

Klopp must prepare the players he has at his disposal for their trip to Newcastle United next Sunday before Aston Villa visit Anfield in the first game after the transfer window, where the German head coach will hope he has secured his top targets.

However, Klopp will feel that his squad needs improvements as the Reds aim to return to the Champions League next season.