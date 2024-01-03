Highlights Liverpool lost Fabinho in the summer transfer window and will be keeping an eye on further midfield reinforcements.

Jurgen Klopp might wish to sign a more natural holding midfielder to boost his options going forward.

GIVEMESPORT has now taken a look at five defensive midfielders Liverpool could target in the January transfer window.

Liverpool are in the midst of a title battle, with Jurgen Klopp's side having started the 2023/24 campaign in fine fashion, fighting towards the top of the Premier League table.

But despite the Reds' strong performances this season, there are still some gaps within the Liverpool squad, particularly in holding midfield. The Merseyside outfit lost Fabinho during the summer transfer window, as the former Brazil international left the club for Al-Ittihad as part of a reported £40 million transfer.

While Klopp's side did sanction plenty of midfield signings last summer, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo all joining up with the six-time European champions. But now into the January window, talk about Liverpool signing another midfielder is starting to pick up.

And, in anticipation of the winter window, GIVEMESPORT have put together a list of five potential holding midfield options Liverpool could sign in January.

5 Kalvin Phillips

Kicking things off with a midfielder who knows exactly what it's like to be part of a Premier League-winning squad, even if Kalvin Phillip's involvement in Manchester City's 2022/23 triumph was minimal.

The former Leeds United midfielder joined City as part of their summer 2022 spending spree, costing the Manchester-based outfit a reported fee in the region of £42 million. It wouldn't prove a worthwhile move for either party, as Phillips managed just short of 600 minutes across all competitions for the treble-winners.

There had been chatter about the England international moving to Liverpool during the summer transfer window, but Phillips decided to stick about and fight for his place instead. However, things appear to have changed in the weeks and months since, as game time hasn't improved for Phillips, meaning he's now eyeing up a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

Given his new-found availability on the market, Liverpool could revisit the Phillips deal during the January window.

4 Khephren Thuram

Another longtime target for the Reds, it had looked as if Khephren Thuram was Anfield-bound, such was the frequency of stories linking him to the move.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed in the summer that Thuram was on their list of prospective defensive midfield targets, but an offer was never put forward for the OGC Nice star. Instead, Liverpool chased Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, which, of course, they were also unsuccessful with.

While summer signing Endo has plugged a gap for Liverpool in midfield, it appears Klopp could do with a more premier option in that position - something Thuram could certainly provide. The 22-year-old ranks inside the top two per cent of midfielders for progressive carries, while also averaging over one interception each game, according to football statistics database FBref.

3 Andre Trindade

If Liverpool don't end up signing Andre Trindade in January, there's every chance he'll rock up at a different Premier League side, such has been the interest in his signature so far.

A talented Brazil international, Andre has taken the less-trodden path of sticking around in South America for an extra few years, before moving over to Europe to continue his development. Now aged 22 years old, the Fluminense man is tipped to leave Brazil for pastures new, with Liverpool having kept tabs on him for some time.

In fact, the 19-time English champions did attempt to sign Andre in the summer window, submitting a £25 million bid which was swiftly rejected by Fluminense. It was claimed they wanted to keep him until the end of the Brazil league season, but given that has now finished, it's expected he'll depart when the January window opens.

With Fulham and Manchester United also mooted as potential suitors, Liverpool will have to move fast if they wish to sign him next month.

2 Florentino Luis

Benfica have a long-standing track record of developing top quality talents, with plenty of Europe's best having come through the ranks at the Lisbon-based outfit.

Just one year ago, Chelsea broke the British transfer record by bringing Enzo Fernandez to Stamford Bridge, just six months after the Argentine arrived at Benfica. And now, the next midfield gem attracting attention from Benfica is Florentino Luis, with Liverpool one of the sides tracking his progress.

The 24-year-old sits in the top one per cent of midfielders for tackles and interceptions completed each match, as per FBref. Clearly a natural in that role, it appears Luis could be ready to make the leap and join a top-level European club.

Given Liverpool's need for a holding midfielder, Luis could represent the perfect fit, not least because the Portuguese star would also suit Klopp's system. According to the same FBref database, Luis attempts at least 70 passes every 90 minutes.

And while no official interest has been lodged just yet, reports from Portugal have suggested Luis is on the Reds' transfer radar.

1 Joao Palhinha

And finally, probably the number-one pick for Liverpool fans off this list, if they could hand-pick their next defensive midfield signing.

Joao Palhinha has been a wonderful signing for Fulham ever since he joined from Sporting CP last season, costing the west London outfit a cool £20 million in July 2022.

Fulham did come close to doubling - and then some - their investment in the recent summer transfer window, with Bayern Munich close to confirming a deal for Palhinha. It was reported that Bayern had agreed a £55 million deal with the capital club, but because of the lack of time to find a replacement, Fulham eventually pulled out of the move.

Frustration for the Bundesliga outfit, who could yet still return for the Portuguese international during the January transfer window, but perhaps a window of opportunity for a Premier League side - in particular Liverpool - to sign him instead. No player completed more tackles in the Premier League than Palhinha during the 2022/23 season, illustrating his suitability for playing in the holding midfield role.

But should Liverpool wish to bring him to Anfield, it's likely to cost a pretty penny, given the money Fulham are reportedly holding out for. It was quoted back in the summer that £90 million would be the required transfer fee, if they were to sell to another Premier League side.